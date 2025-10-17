Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 409.80p Highest price paid per share: 401.80p Lowest price paid per share: 406.1462p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,425,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,620,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.1462

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 1,031 405.00 08:34:01 00030237988TRDU0 XLON 104 409.80 09:23:51 00030238122TRDU0 XLON 499 409.80 09:23:51 00030238123TRDU0 XLON 408.40 09:30:33 00030238176TRDU0 XLON 9 409.60 09:44:47 00030238214TRDU0 XLON 13 121 409.60 09:44:47 00030238215TRDU0 XLON 292 408.60 09:49:37 00030238233TRDU0 XLON 745 408.60 09:49:37 00030238234TRDU0 XLON 541 407.00 10:35:54 00030238332TRDU0 XLON 524 407.00 11:01:22 00030238437TRDU0 XLON 153 405.00 11:10:35 00030238482TRDU0 XLON 747 405.00 11:10:35 00030238483TRDU0 XLON 555 403.60 11:34:09 00030238559TRDU0 XLON 608 401.80 12:06:07 00030238882TRDU0 XLON 584 405.00 12:35:26 00030238951TRDU0 XLON 582 404.80 13:00:57 00030239039TRDU0 XLON 1,113 406.80 13:42:48 00030239209TRDU0 XLON 553 409.20 14:24:41 00030239424TRDU0 XLON 108 407.60 14:30:56 00030239530TRDU0 XLON 704 407.20 14:33:41 00030239564TRDU0 XLON 753 406.80 14:33:47 00030239569TRDU0 XLON 428 406.20 15:08:35 00030239779TRDU0 XLON 170 406.20 15:08:35 00030239780TRDU0 XLON 240 405.20 15:11:05 00030239796TRDU0 XLON 396 405.20 15:11:05 00030239797TRDU0 XLON 596 405.60 15:34:08 00030240180TRDU0 XLON 604 405.40 15:34:08 00030240181TRDU0 XLON 1,009 405.80 16:03:57 00030240798TRDU0 XLON 544 405.60 16:15:43 00030240942TRDU0 XLON 427 405.80 16:28:44 00030241047TRDU0 XLON 247 405.80 16:28:44 00030241048TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 405363 EQS News ID: 2214504 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2214504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)