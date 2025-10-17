Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 09:15
4,440 Euro
-4,31 % -0,200
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
17.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
185 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      409.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      401.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      406.1462p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,425,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,620,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 406.1462

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                1,031  405.00    08:34:01      00030237988TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    104 409.80    09:23:51      00030238122TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    499 409.80    09:23:51      00030238123TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        408.40    09:30:33      00030238176TRDU0  XLON 
9 
 
 
                                                       409.60    09:44:47      00030238214TRDU0  XLON 
13 
 
 
                                                    121 409.60    09:44:47      00030238215TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    292 408.60    09:49:37      00030238233TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    745 408.60    09:49:37      00030238234TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    541 407.00    10:35:54      00030238332TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    524 407.00    11:01:22      00030238437TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    153 405.00    11:10:35      00030238482TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    747 405.00    11:10:35      00030238483TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    555 403.60    11:34:09      00030238559TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    608 401.80    12:06:07      00030238882TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    584 405.00    12:35:26      00030238951TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    582 404.80    13:00:57      00030239039TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,113  406.80    13:42:48      00030239209TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    553 409.20    14:24:41      00030239424TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    108 407.60    14:30:56      00030239530TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    704 407.20    14:33:41      00030239564TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    753 406.80    14:33:47      00030239569TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    428 406.20    15:08:35      00030239779TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    170 406.20    15:08:35      00030239780TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    240 405.20    15:11:05      00030239796TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    396 405.20    15:11:05      00030239797TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    596 405.60    15:34:08      00030240180TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    604 405.40    15:34:08      00030240181TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,009  405.80    16:03:57      00030240798TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    544 405.60    16:15:43      00030240942TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    427 405.80    16:28:44      00030241047TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    247 405.80    16:28:44      00030241048TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  405363 
EQS News ID:  2214504 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2214504&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 17, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
