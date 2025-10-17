Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A2QL01 | ISIN: NL00150001Q9
Xetra
17.10.25 | 10:06
8,706 Euro
-1,21 % -0,107
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
Stellantis and Pony.ai Partner to Advance Robotaxi Development in Europe

  • Stellantis and Pony.ai will jointly develop and test SAE Level 4 (hands-off, eyes-off) autonomous vehicles, integrating Stellantis' AV-Ready Platform with Pony.ai's autonomous driving technology.
  • Initial focus on battery-electric medium size vans, ideal for robotaxi applications.
  • Partnership will leverage Stellantis' position as Europe's leading manufacturer of LCVs through its Pro One commercial vehicle business unit.
  • Real-world testing will begin in Luxembourg, paving the way for scalable, safe and competitive autonomous mobility solutions across Europe.

AMSTERDAM and LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellantis and Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced they have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of robotaxi solutions in Europe.

The collaboration, through Pony.ai's European division headquartered in Luxembourg, will integrate Pony.ai's advanced autonomous driving software with Stellantis' medium-size van (K0) AV-Ready Platform - BEV version, to deliver safe, scalable and efficient urban mobility solutions.

The companies plan to begin deploying test vehicles based on the Peugeot e-Traveller model in Luxembourg in the coming months, followed by a gradual rollout across European cities starting in 2026. The real-world testing will focus on validating safety, performance, and regulatory readiness.

The initial focus of the partnership will be on light commercial vehicles (LCVs) - a segment where Stellantis, through Pro One, holds a leading position in Europe.

Stellantis' broad LCV portfolio enables seamless scaling solutions tailored to Europe's diverse mobility landscape. Their size, flexibility, total cost of ownership and efficiency make them ideal for different applications, from compact robotaxis to multi-passenger vans accommodating up to eight people.

"Driverless vehicles have the potential to transform the way people move in our cities, offering safer and more affordable options for communities," said Ned Curic, Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer. "To bring this vision to life, we've built Stellantis' AV-Ready Platforms and are partnering with the best players in the industry. Pony.ai stands out for their technical expertise and collaborative approach."

"We are delighted to partner with Stellantis to bring our autonomous mobility technology to Europe," said Dr. James Peng, Pony.ai Founder and CEO. "Their strong European presence and portfolio of iconic brands make them the ideal partner to help accelerate our growth in this key market."

Stellantis' AV-Ready Platform is an advanced platform upgraded to support SAE Level 4 capabilities through technology updates, adding key enablers such as system redundancies and advanced sensor suites compatibility to integrate an autonomous driving software stack. This ensures compliance with the highest safety and reliability standards for hands-off, eyes-off operation.

While centered on LCVs, the collaboration lays the groundwork for broader applications, potentially involving autonomous mobility services for both goods and people.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. It's best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

X: @Stellantis
Facebook: Stellantis
LinkedIn: Stellantis
YouTube: Stellantis

About Pony.ai

Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai") is a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology - a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates its proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. Pony.ai is the only company commercially operating fully driverless Robotaxi services across all four tier-one cities in China (Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen). Pony.ai operates a fleet consisting of over 500 Robotaxis and over 170 Robotrucks as of August 2025. To date, Pony.ai has driven more than 55 million autonomous testing and operation kilometers on open roads worldwide. Pony.ai Europe (Pony.ai Europe S.a.r.L.), is the European division of Pony.ai, and located in Luxembourg.

X: @PonyAI_tech
LinkedIn: Pony.ai
YouTube: Pony.ai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stellantis-and-ponyai-partner-to-advance-robotaxi-development-in-europe-302586536.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
