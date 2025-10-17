Husqvarna AB: Husqvarna Group reveals AI Vision robotic lawnmowers for 2026

Husqvarna Group, a global leader in robotic lawn care, is accelerating its innovation journey with the launch of seven robotic lawnmowers featuring AI Vision and night-time operation cameras. This expansion marks a key milestone in the Group's leadership in intelligent, low-carbon lawn care solutions for both residential and professional users.

"AI Vision is a scalable technology platform that powers smarter, more adaptive lawn care across our entire portfolio, enabling innovative, robust solutions for both residential and commercial use. Our products are built to last, and with the new AI Vision technology, we add capabilities that open possibilities not seen before", says Glen Instone, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

There will be new residential robotic mowers from Gardena and Husqvarna, featuring advanced camera-led AI navigation for wire-free installation, precise edge detection, and smart obstacle avoidance. Covering gardens from 400 m² to 7,500 m², these models deliver high adaptability and robust performance, including night-time IR camera on these new Husqvarna Automower NERA models.

For professional users, Husqvarna unveils the Automower 540 EPOS, a robust solution for facilities up to 8,000 m². It is compatible with the new AI Vision accessory launching in 2026, which also extends to three previously launched AI Vision ready EPOS models.

"With the addition of the Automower 540 EPOS to this season's successful lineup, we're expanding our range to meet the needs of even more users. Equipped with AI Vision and night-time IR cameras, these models bring new levels of flexibility and productivity to our customers", says Glen Instone, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

Since pioneering the world's first robotic lawnmower in 1995, Husqvarna Group has remained the undisputed market leader in robotic lawn care. The Group offers robotic lawnmowers for both residential and professional users, catering to lawns between 400 m2 to more than 50,000 m2.

"We are continuing our product development and look forward to communicate more innovations for the upcoming season", says Glen Instone.

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.