BoMill AB: BoMill Q3 Report July - September 2025

BoMill AB ("BoMill" or the "Company") hereby publishes the Interim Report for the period July 1 - September 30, 2025. The Report is available as an attached file to this release and on BoMill's website. Below is a summary of the report.

INCREASED INDUSTRY INTERACTIONS AND GROWING MARKET CONFIDENCE

CEO Andreas Jeppsson comments:

"With every new order and demonstration of the business opportunity our technology offers, we see growing trust in the ability of BoMill InSight to deliver strong value to the grain industry. Our focus remains on execution - turning interest into new installations and long-term partnerships."

Net sales and income for the third quarter (July - September 2025)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 127 (3 431).

Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -6 321 (-2 820).

Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,05 (-0,02).

Cash flow during the third quarter amounted to KSEK -6 059 (-2 246).

As of September 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents in the Company amounted to KSEK 1 248 (15 223). Scheduled payments early in the fourth quarter have improved the cash position.

Net sales and income for the first nine months (January - September 2025)

Net sales amounted to KSEK 6 268 (KSEK 15 097).

Net income after financial items amounted to KSEK -13 243 (KSEK -9 133).

Net income per net weighted average share amounted to SEK -0,11 (SEK -0,09).

Cash flow during the period amounted to KSEK -15 931 (KSEK 2 702).

Highlights during the third quarter

On July 7, BoMill announced the outcome of subscription in warrant-based incentive program.

On September 16, BoMill received an order worth EUR 552,000 from a leading flour mill in Saudi Arabia.

Highlights after the end of the period

On October 2, BoMill received an order worth EUR 370,000 from leading brewery group AB InBev.

BoMill Q3 report can be found on BoMill's website (www.bomill.com/investors/reports)

BoMill has developed and markets a patented technology for sorting grain on a commercial scale, based on the internal qualities of each kernel. The method is the only one of its kind on the market today and is estimated to have the potential to become a Golden Standard within the industry.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: BOMILL.

