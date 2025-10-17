Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity systems integrator, announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of $3,000,000 through the issuance of 10% unsecured convertible debenture units (the "Debentures") with a strategic investor (the "Investor").

The Debenture is comprised of 3,000, $1,000 convertible debentures, convertible at the option of the holder at a price of $0.23 for a period of three years from the date of issue and 4,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.25 for a period of three years from the date of issue. The total number of common shares issuable upon conversion of the Debenture is 13,043,478 common shares and an additional 12,000,000 common shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, which is payable in common shares at the election of the Company based on the 10-day VWAP at the time of the interest payment, subject to the policies of the TSXV.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to accelerate Plurilock's growth initiatives, expand its Critical Services business, and strengthen working capital.

"This strategic investment provides growth capital from a long-term partner who understands our market and mission," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "It allows us to accelerate execution on key growth priorities, including expanding our Critical Services offerings, scaling internationally, and driving towards profitability."

The Debenture is subject to customary closing conditions. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") related to future events or Plurilock's future business, operations, and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Plurilock's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Plurilock. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Plurilock undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in its most recent Annual Information Form. They are otherwise disclosed in its filings with securities regulatory authorities available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

