Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
TwentyFour Income Fund - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

TwentyFour Income Fund - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)
LEI Number: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
(The "Company")

17 OCTOBER 2025

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 1 October 2025 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Extraordinary Resolution For Percentage In Favour
1 296,543,009 93.71
Ordinary Resolution For Percentage in Favour
2 296,571,049 93.72
3 315,664,981 99.78

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Resolutions outside of ordinary business were as follows:

Extraordinary Resolution 1

THAT the Directors be and are authorised to allot and issue up to the aggregate number of Ordinary shares as represents 20 per cent of the number of Ordinary Shares in issue as at 29 September 2025, in connection with the Issue (as described in the EGM Circular) for cash as if the members' pre-emption rights did not apply to any such allotment issue.

Ordinary Resolution 2

THAT the Directors be and are authorised generally and unconditionally in accordance with Article 4 of the Articles to allot and issue up to the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares as represents 20 per cent. of the number of Ordinary Shares in issues as at 29 September 2025 in connection with the Issue.

Ordinary Resolution 3

THAT the investment policy of the Company be amended as described in the Circular, a copy of which shall be produced at the Meeting and initialled by the Chair for the purposes of identification, and that such amended investment policy be and is hereby approved and adopted with immediate effect as the Company's investment policy in substitution for and to the exclusion of the Company's existing investment policy.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


