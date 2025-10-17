GRK Infra Oyj: Inside information, positive profit warning: GRK raises its guidance for 2025

17.10.2025 14:00:10 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Inside information

GRK Infra Plc Inside Information 17 October 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EEST





GRK Infra Plc raises its guidance for 2025.

The positive development in GRK's revenue and operating profit has continued in July?September. The order backlog to be recognized during the end of the year has grown stronger than expected during late summer and autumn. Similarly, GRK's year-end project forecasts have become more precise. The guidance assumes that major projects will generally proceed according to plan and that all projects will be recognised in accordance with the margin of the order backlog in 2025.





Updated guidance for 2025:

GRK estimates that its revenue in 2025 will be in the range of EUR 820-870 million and the adjusted operating profit for 2025 will amount to EUR 57-64 million (2024: EUR 45.6 million).

Previous guidance for 2025 (originally issued on June 18, 2025)

GRK estimates that its revenue in 2025 will be in the range of EUR 730-800 million (2024: EUR 728.6 million) and the adjusted operating profit for 2025 will amount to EUR 45-55 million (2024: EUR 45.6 million).

GRK Infra Plc will publish Interim Report for January-September 2025 on Thursday 30 October 2025, at approximately at 8:30 a.m.

GRK Infra Plc

Board of Directors

Contacts

Markku Puolanne, CFO, GRK Infra Oyj, +358 40 069 4114, markku.puolanne@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,100 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.