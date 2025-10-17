Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A416C9 | ISIN: FI4000517966 | Ticker-Symbol: W1L
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 08:23
12,840 Euro
+1,58 % +0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRK INFRA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,62014,22015:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GRK Infra Oyj: Inside information, positive profit warning: GRK raises its guidance for 2025

17.10.2025 14:00:10 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Inside information

GRK Infra Plc Inside Information 17 October 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EEST


GRK Infra Plc raises its guidance for 2025.

The positive development in GRK's revenue and operating profit has continued in July?September. The order backlog to be recognized during the end of the year has grown stronger than expected during late summer and autumn. Similarly, GRK's year-end project forecasts have become more precise. The guidance assumes that major projects will generally proceed according to plan and that all projects will be recognised in accordance with the margin of the order backlog in 2025.

Updated guidance for 2025:

GRK estimates that its revenue in 2025 will be in the range of EUR 820-870 million and the adjusted operating profit for 2025 will amount to EUR 57-64 million (2024: EUR 45.6 million).

Previous guidance for 2025 (originally issued on June 18, 2025)

GRK estimates that its revenue in 2025 will be in the range of EUR 730-800 million (2024: EUR 728.6 million) and the adjusted operating profit for 2025 will amount to EUR 45-55 million (2024: EUR 45.6 million).

GRK Infra Plc will publish Interim Report for January-September 2025 on Thursday 30 October 2025, at approximately at 8:30 a.m.

GRK Infra Plc

Board of Directors

Contacts

  • Markku Puolanne, CFO, GRK Infra Oyj, +358 40 069 4114, markku.puolanne@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,100 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.