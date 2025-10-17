Aflac Incorporated: My Special Aflac Duck Lands in Motor City, Delivers Day of Fun for Pediatric Patients at Corewell Health Children's Hospital

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

As summer transitioned to fall - a time when most kids are heading back to school - pediatric patients at Corewell Health Children's Hospital also enjoyed a little change of pace with the arrival of My Special Aflac Duck, a cuddly companion to help bring them comfort through their cancer treatment journey.

"We know that a cancer diagnosis often comes with challenges both visible and invisible, and with the delivery of each My Special Aflac Duck to these precious young patients, we not only bring them a new companion, but also give them a day to get away from their usual setting and have a little fun," said Buffy Swinehart, senior manager, Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility. "It is such a joy to see their sweet spirits shine through as they meet their new friends for the first time, and we're grateful to the team at Children's Miracle Network at Corewell Health for allowing us to be a part of the incredible work they do to make a difference in the lives of these children and their families."

As kids were welcoming a new buddy into their lives, they also got to choose a name for their My Special Aflac Duck, make beaded necklaces and enjoy the coloring station. The event is part of the more than 40,000 ducks distributed free of charge to children 3 and above with cancer and blood disorders since the program began in 2018.

My Special Aflac Duck is a social robot powered by innovative technology that helps kids prepare for medical procedures, communicate their feelings, practice distraction techniques and more. The robotic companion was designed in consult with more than 100 children, families and medical professionals in conjunction with Empath Labs. A three-year study, conducted by researchers, involved 160 children and families at 8 different hospitals. It revealed that patients reported a reduction in distress, nausea, pain and procedural anxiety compared to those in the study who had not yet received a duck. In addition, parents and caregivers reported a reduction in stress and anxiety, showing how My Special Aflac Duck helps children's support system.

The My Special Aflac Duck program is a hallmark of Aflac's more than $191 million given toward research and treatment for pediatric cancer and blood disorders as part of the company's commitment to support the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Health care providers, support organizations and families can order My Special Aflac Duck free of charge for children 3 years or older who have been diagnosed with cancer or sickle cell disease at MySpecialAflacDuck.com.

