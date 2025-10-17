Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a leading provider of heavy equipment for the logistics, construction, and industrial sectors, today announced it has secured equipment orders totaling approximately $622,000.

The orders span both new and expertly refurbished machinery powered by battery-electric and diesel platforms, underscoring AmeraMex's commitment to delivering versatile, high-performance solutions across diverse industries.

"Our forklift lineup is in high demand this week," said AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre. "We've written orders for six LiuGong forklifts and three Taylor container handlers. Taylor's container handlers remain a cornerstone in logistics-serving both portside and inland operations-while LiuGong forklifts continue to gain traction for their competitive pricing, reliability, and dual fuel options."

Equipment Ordered:

Two Taylor TECSP-157/8 Empty Container Handlers

Designed for intermodal and port operations, these heavy-duty machines offer exceptional stacking and handling capabilities.

Key Features:

Fuel: Diesel-powered

Lift Capacity: Up to 157,000 pounds

Stacking: Up to seven or eight containers high, depending on container height

Spacer System: Removable spacers accommodate 53-foot domestic and standard ISO containers

Attachment Weight: ~12,000 pounds

Application: Optimized for high-volume container yards and terminal environments

One Taylor TYRR-550 ROW Forklift

Engineered for Right-of-Way (ROW) and narrow aisle operations, this low-profile, high-capacity forklift is ideal for utility, pipeline, and infrastructure projects.

Key Features:

Chassis: Low-profile for tight clearance environments

Terrain: Pneumatic tires for off-road stability

Cab: Enclosed with enhanced visibility and ergonomic controls

Transmission: Heavy-duty powershift for rugged performance

Lift Capacity: Approximately 55,000 pounds

Taylor TY-550 ROW

Six LiuGong Forklifts

With lift capacities ranging from 5,000 to 16,000 pounds, LiuGong forklifts are built for durability and operator comfort across a wide range of industrial applications.

Key Features:

Power Options: Electric (Class I & III): Efficient A/C motors for indoor use Internal Combustion (Class IV & V): LPG or diesel for outdoor tasks

Lift Capacities: From 2,200 pounds (pedestrian stackers) to 18,000 pounds (rough terrain and container handling)

Operator Comfort: Full-suspension seats, adjustable tilt steering, LCD displays with system alerts

Safety Features: LED lighting, backup alarms, high-visibility designs

Hydraulics: Multi-function valves and hydrostatic steering for precise load control

Serviceability:

Tool-free air filter access, swing-out LPG tank brackets, and easy-access components

Application Versatility:

Warehouse & Retail: Compact electric models for tight spaces

Construction & Manufacturing: High-torque IC forklifts with durable frames

Ports & Railways: Specialized models for container stacking and long-haul tasks

Recycling & Foundry: Custom configurations for extreme environments

LiuGong's comprehensive lineup includes manual pallet jacks, electric stackers, sit-down riders, rough terrain forklifts, and reach stackers-making them a flexible solution for a wide range of operational needs.

LiuGong Forklift

Learn More

AmeraMex International offers a robust portfolio of electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry applications. For pricing, product details, or live demonstrations-including First Green Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posi-Track and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's electric construction equipment, CMI Mulching Track Tractors, and Taylor's container handlers and forklifts-please contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

