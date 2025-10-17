Konica Minolta Business Solutions Ltd.: Konica Minolta Collaborates with Adobe to Streamline Print Embellishment Workflows

First to Offer New Technology in the Inkjet and Foil Embellishment Space

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd., (Konica Minolta), a leader in industrial printing, commercial printing and packaging solutions, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Adobe to offer its new pre-press embellishment technology, referred to as Project Goldsmith by Adobe. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of print innovation and delivering transformative solutions to the industry.

Designs with embellishments often require complex coordination between designers and print service providers, with workflows varying widely across equipment and teams. The new Project Goldsmith by Adobe aims to simplify the process of adding special finishes like foiling and varnishing to printed materials by automating job preparation and creating accurate, ready-for-production files. It bridges the gap between designers and print service providers (PSPs), ensuring high-margin embellishment jobs are produced with speed and precision by reducing errors and manual workarounds.

The solution will be available across Konica Minolta's full range of embellishment devices, including the AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One option, JETvarnish 3D 52L, JETvarnish 3D Evolution, JETvarnish 3D Web 400 and AlphaJET. The company looks forward to the potential of this solution to help clients unlock new value through embellishment - streamlining, enhancing efficiency and driving profitability through intelligent automation.

"We are excited to collaborate with Adobe to elevate and streamline the creative process for designers and the print professionals who bring their embellished visions to life," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "This new offering underscores the fact that embellishment is no longer a niche - it's now a mainstream expectation. As the only manufacturer to offer both CMYK printing and inkjet embellishment technologies within a unified portfolio, Konica Minolta is uniquely positioned to advance Adobe's mission and support the evolving needs of the print industry. We're committed to making digital embellishment more accessible while delivering exceptional value and impact to our customers' printed pieces."

Adobe's new embellishment solution automates file preparation to eliminate repetitive tasks, reduce costs and help Print Service Providers (PSP) increase profitability. The toolkit empowers operators to move from hours of manual prep to minutes of automated execution.

"Konica Minolta shares in our vision to make it easier for brands to adopt embellishment, and theirs are some of the first devices we have integrated the solution with to facilitate special effects such as raised print, spot colour and metallics," said Mike Scrutton, Director of Print Technology and Strategy, Adobe. "We are excited to join them at their PRINTING United Expo booth, where attendees will be able to experience first-hand the journey of a job through our software solution utilizing their devices."

Together at Konica Minolta's PRINTING United Expo Booth #5200, the companies will demonstrate the technology using Konica Minolta's AccurioPress C14010S high-speed toner press and AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One option digital embellishment press. Project Goldsmith by Adobe will not be available for purchase at the show.

Learn more about Konica Minolta's digital embellishment offerings here.

