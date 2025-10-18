

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - India-based airline IndiGo has finalized a commitment for 30 Airbus A350 aircraft, converting a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June into a firm order. This brings the airline's total A350 orders to 60.



Airbus noted that the A350 is already capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), and aims for all its aircraft to be 100% SAF-capable by 2030.



As of the end of September 2025, the A350 had secured more than 1,400 orders from 63 customers worldwide.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News