WKN: A3DNGW | ISIN: AU0000224040 | Ticker-Symbol: WOP0
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor wins contract to deliver oil spill response capability for Woodside Energy, supporting safe offshore operations

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | October 20, 2025 at 09:00:00 EEST

Lamor has secured a contract to deliver a comprehensive oil spill response capability supporting safe operations for the Trion Project development in the Gulf of Mexico. The Trion project is Woodside's first oil development offshore Mexico. The agreement covers the supply of Tier1 Oil Spill Response equipment alongside a multiyear program of commissioning, responder training, and preventive maintenance. The solution will be based on the Gulf coast, ensuring rapid mobilization and readiness.

Lamor's scope includes containerized offshore systems, skimming systems, dispersant and spray systems, tracking buoys, spare parts, and ongoing support. The contract covers three years of training and maintenance, with an option for a fourth year.

"This contract further strengthens Lamor's global position as a trusted partner in environmental protection and supports our strategy for sustainable growth," says Dan Beyer, General Manager of Lamor USA. "We are proud to help safeguard people and the environment in connection with this nationally significant project."

The value of the order is over EUR 1 million, which has been entered into Lamor's order backlog in the third quarter of 2025. Deliveries are scheduled by the end of this year, with commissioning and training to follow in the beginning of 2026.

Lamor has decades of experience in innovation and know-how of oil spill response technology and prevention. Its equipment has proven reliable in some of the world's harshest environments. Lamor's technology and services help to protect sensitive sea areas and coasts from the negative effects of potential oil spill.

Further information

Dan Beyer, General Manager Lamor USA
+1 203 233 8227, dan.beyer@lamor.com

Jesús Pelayo, SVP, Lamor South and North America
+52 771 712 2998, jesus.pelayo@lamor.com

About Us

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2024, our turnover was 114 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

Image Attachments
Containerized Offshore HDB Boom 1300x860

