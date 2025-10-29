Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor strengthens cooperation with Kazakh authorities on oil spill response - Memorandum of Cooperation signed with the Ministry of Emergency Situations

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | October 29, 2025 at 16:15:00 EET

Lamor has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of oil spill response and support for marine operations with Marine Squad JSC, an entity under the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

The Office of the President of Kazakhstan (Aqorda), under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, announced the signing of the agreement. The Memorandum was signed during the state visit of President Alexander Stubb. Lamor was part of Finland's presidential business delegation.

"The signing of the Memorandum and the important discussions we have had reflect Kazakhstan's strong commitment to developing its marine oil spill response capacity. Lamor has extensive experience in providing comprehensive solutions - from oil spill response equipment and services to fit-for-purpose vessels, as well as expertise and proven capabilities in soil remediation and drill cuttings treatment. We see significant opportunities to apply this expertise through collaboration," says Johan Grön, CEO of Lamor.

Kazakhstan is one of Central Asia's leading energy producers, with most of its oil and gas operations located along the Caspian Sea coast. Extensive industrial activity and growing marine traffic highlight the importance of effective environmental risk management and oil spill preparedness.

During the visit, Lamor met with representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan and other authorities to discuss the development of oil spill response systems, equipment, and service solutions, as well as cooperation with governmental and industry partners to strengthen preparedness capacities.

Lamor has a long history of supporting the development of oil spill response preparedness in Kazakhstan. The company has supplied equipment and vessels to the country's oil spill response bases in Atyrau and Aktau since the late 1990s. Over the years, Lamor has implemented several projects that have strengthened Kazakhstan's capacity to respond to oil spills and contributed to the remediation of contaminated land. The new cooperation agreement builds on this long-standing partnership and aims to further enhance local preparedness and develop practical solutions for environmental risk management in the Caspian Sea region.

Overall, Lamor has decades of experience in innovation and know-how of oil spill response technology and prevention globally. Its equipment has proven reliable in some of the world's harshest environments. Lamor's technology and services help to protect sensitive sea areas and coasts from the negative effects of potential oil spill.

Further information:

Johan Grön, CEO

Lamor Corporation Plc

+358 40 546 4186,

johan.gron@lamor.com

About Us



Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2024, our turnover was 114 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

Image Attachments

Kazakstan Finland Forum Image 1300x860 NEW