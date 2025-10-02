Lamor Corporation Oyj: India raising its environmental preparedness - the EUR 6 million oil spill response technology order largest for Lamor in India ever

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | October 02, 2025 at 09:00:00 EEST

Picture: India Coast Guard awards Lamor with a significant equipment order.



Lamor has received an order worth approximately EUR 6 million from the Indian Coast Guard for oil spill response equipment. This order reinforces both Lamor's footprint in the region and India's proactive approach to protecting its marine and coastal environments. It also reflects the Indian Coast Guard's strong commitment to safeguarding the ocean environment and enhancing national preparedness for environmental emergencies at sea.



Lamor will supply a wide range of oil spill response equipment to multiple strategic coastal locations across India, including Gujarat, West Bengal, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and the Lakshadweep Islands. The delivery consists of approximately 22 kilometers of oil containment booms along with all requisite accessories. Once delivered, Lamor's booms will play a key role in safeguarding India's entire 7,000 nautical mile-long coastline, from west to east and across its island territories. The scope of the contract also includes equipment commissioning and on-site training for Indian Coast Guard personnel to ensure operational readiness.

"We are honored to support the Indian Coast Guard and the Ministry of Defence in enhancing the country's oil spill preparedness and response capabilities. This deal further strengthens Lamor's position and installed equipment base in Asia and supports the company's environmental protection business, which is one of the cornerstones of the company's strategy for profitable growth. Additionally, Lamor is proud to support the country's 'Made in India' initiative - India has a strong talent pool, which Lamor is building on as we develop our presence in-country," says Rob James, SVP, Lamor Europe and Asia.

"Over the past several years, Lamor has invested significantly in building local manufacturing infrastructure in India - not only to meet domestic market needs but also to serve global customers from its India-based production unit. With its proven international track record and local operational capabilities, Lamor is well positioned to exceed customer expectations on this project," continues James.



The contract was awarded following a competitive public tender issued by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The Indian Coast Guard, operating under the Ministry, will be the end-user of the equipment. The order has been entered into Lamor's order backlog in the third quarter of 2025.



Lamor has decades of experience in innovation and know-how of oil spill response technology and prevention. Lamor continues to strengthen its presence in India and the wider Asia-Pacific region, working closely with local partners and authorities to protect the environment and maritime ecosystems.

Further information

Sanjay Sharma, Sales Manager, Lamor India

tel. +91 880 0891 867, sanjay.sharma@lamor.com



Rob James, SVP, Lamor Europe and Asia

tel. + 44 7493 663621, rob.james@lamor.com

About Us



Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2024, our turnover was 114 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

