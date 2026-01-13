Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor's circular economy project advances - circular oil plant in Kilpilahti prepares for production, process equipment installations completed

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | January 13, 2026 at 14:30:00 EET

Construction of Lamor's concept plant near Porvoo in Kilpilahti, which produces circular oil from recycled plastic, has reached a new milestone as the mechanical installation work of the process equipment has been completed in December. The Notified Body (TÜV Rheinland) has carried out the required installation inspection, and functional tests and the commissioning of the process equipment are already well underway.

"Preparations at the plant progressed efficiently in December, and operator training continued even during the holiday period. The transition from the construction phase to the testing phase is now rapidly changing the nature of the site from a construction site toward an operational production plant. Lamor's facility will be Finland's first industrial-scale chemical plastic recycling plant, processing post-consumer plastic waste," says Lamor's CEO Johan Grön.

"We are in the final stretch. Components of the production process have now been installed and tested. In addition, we have tested critical measurement and safety devices."

The journey continues toward final regulatory inspections and production trial runs

Currently, the last connections are being made at Kilpilahti, and the company is preparing for the upcoming inspection by the Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes).

"We expect this inspection to take place as soon as possible early in the year. At the same time, we continue to optimize raw material and catalyst combinations using the pilot reactor already in operation. Safety remains our top priority in all work," says Grön.

After the Tukes inspection, Lamor will be ready to start the plant's production with actual raw materials. The production ramp-up is expected to begin during the first quarter of 2026, as previously communicated.

The plant is a key part of Lamor's strategy to promote the circular economy and create continuous profitable revenue. The first production line, now nearing completion, will process approx. 10,000 tons of plastic waste annually. Once fully scaled with four production lines, the plant will recycle 40,000 tons of plastic waste per year.

"At full capacity, the Kilpilahti plant will make Finland self-sufficient in plastic recycling and raise the recycling rate above the EU-mandated 50 percent threshold. Circular oil is a valuable, high-quality, and certified raw material that helps plastics industry increase the use of recycled plastic also in the most demanding plastic products and food packaging," says Grön.

Further information
Johan Grön, CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc
+358 40 5464186, johan.gron@lamor.com

About Us
Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2024, our turnover was 114 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

