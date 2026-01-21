Lamor Corporation Oyj: KAK-Lamor and Kuwait Oil Company agree to extend soil remediation project related to the world's largest man-made oil spill

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | January 21, 2026 at 15:25:00 EET

Lamor's joint venture KAK-Lamor has agreed with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) to extend the current Kuwait soil remediation project by up to 18 months. Under the new agreement, the project will continue until July 2027 at the latest. The contract extension also slightly increases the contract's total value.

KAK-Lamor is a joint venture owned by Lamor and the Kuwaiti company Khalid Ali Al-Kharafi Bros. Co. (KAK). In 2021, KAK-Lamor signed the original agreement with KOC under an UN-led program to remediate land affected by the world's largest man-made oil disaster in Northern and Southern Kuwait. Lamor owns 45% of the joint venture, while KAK owns 55%.

Part of an UN-backed program to remediate the largest man-made oil spill

Lamor's remediation work is part of the Kuwait Environmental Remediation Program (KERP), established under the United Nations Compensation Commission to rehabilitate land contaminated during the 1991 Gulf War.

The time extension and the now confirmed additional volumes are related to the 2021 order originally worth a total of USD 380 million, signed between the joint venture KAK-Lamor and KOC for a five-year soil remediation project.

The areas designated under the original contract have now been cleaned. This significant achievement was celebrated in Kuwait on 21 January 2026 at a seminar attended by representatives from Lamor and the joint venture, as well as a representative from the UN project, the Ambassador of Finland to Kuwait, several other EU ambassadors to Kuwait, and the CEO of KOC. Under the new agreement, work related to remaining contract value and the extended volumes will continue in two additional areas in Southern Kuwait.

Lamor's ability to deliver large-scale, comprehensive remediation projects

During this significant remediation project, the joint venture has already processed approximately 6.5 million tonnes of oil-contaminated soil according to strict criteria, enabling safe land restoration.

"Lamor has demonstrated its ability to deliver comprehensive soil remediation and restoration projects at large scale. Working together with our partners, we provide everything from extensive soil relocation to advanced bioremediation and soil washing, and final disposal. Both soil washing operations in Kuwaiti treatment centres operate with closed-loop water systems that recycle around 90% of process water-a critical innovation in water-scarce environments," says Johan Grön, Lamor's CEO.

"Building on this proven capability, we are ready to bring the same expertise and integrated solutions to other large-scale remediation projects across the Middle East and globally."

Project recognized for sustainability excellence

The project has received multiple awards for advancing sustainability. Most recently, in October 2025, it was named Environmental & Sustainability Project of the Year at Kuwait's TEF EEA Awards, underscoring its engineering excellence and measurable environmental impact.

"We are proud that the teams of Lamor and Kharafis have successfully completed the original remediation scope as planned and with high quality, and we can now continue working together in 2026-2027. KOC's commitment to cleaning up the land areas has been crucial, and this new agreement ensures the controlled completion of the project. At the same time, we continue discussions on new soil remediation and other environmental projects in Kuwait and the broader Middle East region, as we see significant opportunities in there for the future," says Grön.

