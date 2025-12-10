Lamor Corporation Oyj: Lamor and Greenflow complete integrated port-protection solution at Mongla Port in Bangladesh

Lamor Corporation Plc | Press Release | December 10, 2025 at 09:00:00 EET

Lamor and Greenflow complete integrated port-protection solution at Mongla Port, Bangladesh

- Bangladesh's first MARPOL-compliant Port Reception Facility ready for operation

Lamor and its strategic partner Greenflow have completed Bangladesh's first MARPOL-compliant Port Reception Facility (PRF) at Mongla Port, marking the completion of a broader integrated port protection system delivered by Lamor and Greenflow. The achievement represents a significant milestone in Bangladesh's maritime environmental protection. A formal inauguration is planned by the Port Authority to follow soon.

Mongla Port strengthens environmental readiness with comprehensive port-protection solution

The MARPOL solution delivered by Lamor and Greenflow included a Port Reception Facility, a collection vessel and two modern oil-spill-response (OSR) vessels and associated equipment, and extensive training and capacity-building for the local teams - creating an integrated capability for waste management and pollution preparedness.

The comprehensive solution enables Mongla Port to receive, treat, and dispose of oily residues, sewage, and solid waste in accordance with the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL). It features advanced reception and treatment systems, biotreatment units, and an on-site incineration process for non-recyclable materials. Treated water meets European discharge standards, helping protect the surrounding Sundarbans World Heritage Site.

"This joint project has shown how environmental responsibility and port competitiveness can go hand in hand," said Johan Grön, CEO of Lamor Corporation. "Together with Greenflow and the Mongla Port Authority, we have delivered a complete integrated solution that spans waste reception, treatment, and oil-spill response. The experience and cooperation model developed in Mongla also enable us to support other ports preparing for similar facilities around the world."

Lamor and Greenflow worked closely to design, install, and commission the new capabilities and to train local operational teams. The partnership combines Lamor's global experience in waste management and oil-spill response with Greenflow's MARPOL technical solutions and international experience in the implementation of Port Reception Facilities.

"Our M-CONCEPT technology, developed for Port Reception Facilities are effectively complemented by Lamor's wider port-protection capabilities, and the collaboration has worked well in Mongla," said Carlos Cardoso, CEO of Greenflow. "This facility shows how combining capabilities supports ports as they strengthen their environmental infrastructure. Our proven technology, and capability to deliver a full scale plant build in a record time, and with the most advance technical tools, highlights the efficiency of our M-CONCEPT for MARPOL wastes."

Model for future MARPOL projects in emerging maritime markets

The Mongla Port project, valued at approximately EUR 25 million, was awarded in 2022. It positions Mongla Port as a regional leader in sustainable maritime operations and provides a practical framework for future MARPOL-compliant ports.

"MARPOL compliance is becoming an important driver of competitiveness for ports, particularly in developing maritime markets where environmental systems are advancing quickly," added Grön. "With Greenflow, we aim to support ports in building the environmental capabilities that modern shipping now expects."

Building on the Mongla experience, Lamor continues to expand its MARPOL-related work globally, in close cooperation with Greenflow. The company is currently conducting pre-engineering and consultancy work for similar projects in China and Kuwait.

The solution: Comprehensive MARPOL and Port-Protection Solution by Lamor and Greenflow

Lamor and Greenflow deliver a comprehensive MARPOL and port-protection solution that enables ports to manage vessel waste responsibly and build the environmental readiness required by modern maritime operations.

The solution includes:

Port Reception Facilities (PRFs) for oily waste, sewage, and solid waste

MARPOL collection vessels and onshore waste-treatment systems

Oil-spill-response (OSR) vessels, equipment, and training

Integration, project management, and commissioning

Training and capacity-building for local operators

Ongoing operational support and services

Read more from Lamor's website at https://www.lamor.com/how-we-help-the-planet/material-recycling/integrated-waste-management/maritime-pollution-marpol-port-reception-facilities

Further information

Johan Grön

CEO, Lamor Corporation Plc

+358 40 546 4186

johan.gron@lamor.com

Carlos Cardoso

CEO, Greenflow

+351 91 230 08 61

carlos.cardoso@greenflow.pt

Lamor in brief

Lamor is one of the world's leading providers of environmental solutions. For four decades, we have worked to clean up and prevent environmental incidents on land and at sea.

Environmental protection, soil remediation and material recycling: Our innovative technologies, services and tailored solutions, ranging from oil spill response, waste management and water treatment to soil remediation and plastic recycling, benefit customers and environments all over the world.

We are capable of vast and fast operations thanks to our connected ecosystem of local partners, steered by our experts. We have over 600 employees in more than 20 countries. In 2024, our turnover was 114 million euros. Lamor's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (ticker: LAMOR). Further information: www.lamor.com

Greenflow in brief

Greenflow is an engineering, marine and chemical company, specialized in circular economy of hydrocarbon recycling and oil and solvent recovery.They provide tailored solutions for waste management, waste and wastewater treatment, and supply specialized chemicals to ensure the success of treatment.

Greenflow is a group of companies, encompassing Greenflow Engineering, Greenflow Marine, and Greenflow Chemicals in Portugal and Greenspain in Spain.

The group's revenue in 2024 was 15 million euros. Further information: www.greenflow.pt

Image Attachments

Lamor Mongla Port Reference - Press Photo