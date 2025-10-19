Q-Linea AB: Stuart Gander appointed CEO and Anders Ljunggren appointed deputy CEO of Q-linea AB

The board of directors of Q-linea AB (publ) has today appointed Stuart Gander as CEO of the company. Former CEO Anders Ljunggren continues as deputy CEO of the company.

Since March 1, 2024, Stuart Gander has had extensive responsibility for Q-linea's operations in his role as president of the Q-linea group. The board of directors therefore considers it a natural step that he now formally assumes the position of CEO of Q-linea AB, the group's parent company, as he is now a Swedish resident, while continuing in his role as head of the entire group. Anders Ljunggren continues in a key role as deputy CEO of the company.

Stuart Gander and Anders Ljunggren will take up their new roles on 19 October 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Christer Samuelsson, CFO / IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+ 46 (0) 70-600 15 20

About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com