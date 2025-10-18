Scanfil Oyj: Fire at MB Elettronica's Cortona Plant

18.10.2025 18:00:01 EEST | Scanfil Oyj | Inside information

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 18 October 2025 at 6:00 p.m. EEST

Scanfil plc: Fire at MB Elettronica's Cortona Plant

On 13 July 2025, Scanfil announced its acquisition of MB Elettronica ("MB") in Italy. The acquisition process is still pending and is expected to be finalized during the fourth quarter of 2025.

A fire occurred at MB's Cortona site on Friday night, starting and mainly affecting a warehouse of Plant 2. Thankfully, no one was injured, and all staff are safe-our top priority is always the safety of people.



The MB team is currently assessing the full extent of the damage. They are working hard to minimize any impact on operations and to ensure operational continuity.

Scanfil will publish more information at the later stage.

For more information:

Teemu Ohtamaa

General Counsel

+358400326658

teemu.ohtamaa@scanfil.com





Scanfil in brief

Scanfil plc is the Europe's largest stock listed electronics manufacturing services company in terms of turnover. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and eleven production facilities across four continents. www.scanfil.com