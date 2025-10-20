Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Sparq Systems Inc. (TSXV: SPRQ) (OTCQB: SPRQF) (FSE: M26) ("Sparq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the development of its innovative D1200 Duo Microinverter, featuring dual PV inputs designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. This next-generation product supports high-power PV panels (750W and above) and operates seamlessly in both on-grid and off-grid modes.

The D1200 Duo Microinverter is ideally suited for balcony solar installations, enabling users to connect directly to a standard household outlet. It also offers built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, eliminating the need for external gateway devices and simplifying system monitoring.

With its high-efficiency power processing and versatile design, Sparq's D1200 Duo Microinverter delivers exceptional performance across a broad range of solar applications, from compact residential systems to large-scale commercial and industrial projects.

ABOUT SPARQ

Sparq designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. Sparq has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings. Sparq's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9.

