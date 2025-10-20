TwentyFour Income Fund - Results of 2025 Realisation Opportunity Election

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF" or the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Results of 2025 Realisation Opportunity Election

The Board of Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (" TFIF" or the " Company") announces that, pursuant to the Circular published on 21 August 2025 and the Prospectus published on 1 October 2025, 13,408,436 Ordinary Shares have been elected for realisation at a price representing a 2% discount to the NAV per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on Tuesday 21 October 2025 (the " Realisation Price", to be announced on Thursday 23 October 2025) in the 2025 Realisation Opportunity (the " Realisation Opportunity").

As outlined in the Circular and Prospectus, the Company has announced a proposed Placing, Open Offer and Offer for Subscription (the " Issue") to satisfy potential investor demand for Ordinary Shares above that available through the Realisation Opportunity.

In the first instance, investor demand for Ordinary Shares will be matched with any supply of Ordinary Shares provided by the Realisation Opportunity at the Realisation Price. To the extent that demand for Ordinary Shares is greater than the supply of Ordinary Shares from the Realisation Opportunity, new Ordinary Shares will be issued by the Company at a price representing a 2% premium to the NAV per Ordinary Share as at the close of business on Tuesday 21 October 2025 (the " Issue Price", also to be announced on Thursday 23 October 2025).

All investors subscribing under the Issue will pay the same "blended" price in respect of each Ordinary Share, being the Subscription Price. This will be determined by the ratio of Elected Shares at the Realisation Price to newly issued Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price, used to satisfy demand under the Issue.

Investors should contact Deutsche Numis, the Company's Broker, with any demand for Ordinary Shares in the Placing.

The Company will buy back any Elected Shares not placed into the market but it is anticipated that all Elected Shares will be placed.

Investors who acquire Ordinary Shares in the Issue will not be entitled to receive the dividend declared by the Directors in respect of the quarter ending 30 September 2025 and announced by the Company on 9 October 2025.

Expected timetable

Pricing NAV Determination Date 21 October 2025 Publication date of the Issue Price of new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Issue 23 October 2025 Publication date of the Realisation Price 23 October 2025 Placing closes 12:00 p.m. on 23 October 2025 Subscription Price and results of the Issue announced 24 October 2025 Admission of any new Ordinary Shares 28 October 2025

Please contact Deutsche Numis before 12:00pm BST on 23 October to place an order for Ordinary Shares.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7547 0541

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900

