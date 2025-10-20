Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) ("Nuclear Vision" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andrey Shutov as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

Mr. Shutov is the former President of Uranium One Group, a global uranium producer wholly owned by Rosatom, where he led one of the world's largest integrated uranium mining portfolios across Kazakhstan, Africa, and North America. His appointment marks a major milestone for Nuclear Vision as the Company advances its proprietary exploration technologies and positions itself for strategic uranium acquisitions in an expanding global market.

"Andrey's appointment represents a transformative moment for Nuclear Vision," said Derrick Dao, Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Vision. "Few individuals in the uranium industry possess his level of operational depth and global perspective. His leadership at Uranium One during a period of international expansion and disciplined project execution will be invaluable as we scale our exploration programs and pursue near-term M&A opportunities across emerging uranium districts."

As COO, Mr. Shutov will lead Nuclear Vision's technical and operational strategy, including the deployment of advanced exploration techniques developed by his team to improve efficiency in resource delineation and project development. He will also play a key role in evaluating and executing potential acquisitions to expand Nuclear Vision's global uranium portfolio.

"I am excited to join Nuclear Vision at such a pivotal stage," said Andrey Shutov, Chief Operating Officer. "The world is entering a new era of nuclear energy demand, and Nuclear Vision has the vision and technical capability to become a next-generation uranium leader. I look forward to working closely with Derrick and the team to build value for shareholders through innovation and strategic growth."

Mr. Shutov brings decades of leadership experience in international uranium operations, having overseen large-scale In Situ Recovery (ISR) developments and resource expansion projects in multiple jurisdictions. His leadership will strengthen Nuclear Vision's ability to operate efficiently and competitively across both frontier and established uranium markets.

The Company also confirms that it has renewed its mineral claims in Botswana and relinquished select non-core acreage as part of the renewal process. With Mr. Shutov and his technical team joining Nuclear Vision, the Company expects to pursue near-term accretive uranium M&A opportunities consistent with its global growth strategy.

About Nuclear Vision Limited

Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) is a publicly listed uranium exploration and development company focused on discovering and advancing high-quality assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company holds the UA92 uranium project in Botswana, encompassing over 2,400 km² within the proven Karoo Basin, and is led by a world-class team of uranium explorers, technologists, and financiers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information") based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. For the purposes of this release, forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the implementation of the objectives, goals and future plans of the Company including the proposed advancement of the UA92 uranium project as currently contemplated; the intended acceleration and scaling of proprietary exploration program; the proposed deployment of advanced exploration techniques designed to improve efficiency in resource delineation and project development; the pursuit of near-term M&A opportunities across emerging uranium districts; and the potential for the Company to become a next-generation uranium leader. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, require the Company to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of drilling and metallurgical test results; the ability of exploration results to predict mineralization; the ability of the Company to implement its drilling, geoscience and metallurgical work on its properties and work plans generally and on the timing anticipated; the risk that the Company will not be able to utilize advance exploration techniques; the risk that the Company will not be able to execute acquisitions to expand its uranium portfolio; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

