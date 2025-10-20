Wolters Kluwer today announced that the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has successfully launched the Enablon Control of Work (CoW) solution at its first upstream oil gathering location in the Abseronneft Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD), located on Pirallahi Island.

In line with its digital transformation efforts, the company shifts from manual, paper-based systems to fully integrated digital workflows for managing work permits, isolations, risk assessments, and safety protocols.

As the fully state-owned enterprise responsible for oil and natural gas production from both onshore and offshore fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, SOCAR plays a vital role in the nation's energy infrastructure. It operates Azerbaijan's only oil refinery, a gas processing plant, and oversees several strategic oil and gas export pipelines.

With the rollout of the Enablon CoW solution, SOCAR is strengthening its commitment to standardizing safety practices across its complex operations. Through this project, paper-based manual operations for managing work permits, isolation processes, risk assessments, and safety protocols are being replaced with fully integrated digital workflows. This transition removes inefficiencies linked to paper-based systems and enables real-time oversight of simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) across facilities, contributing to the creation of a safer and more efficient working environment.

Richard Pulliam, SVP General Manager, Wolters Kluwer EHS ESG, said:

"We're honored that Enablon innovations are playing such an important role in supporting SOCAR's digital transformation journey. Enablon's proven, global track record in Control of Work, its scalability across upstream and downstream operations, and its ability to integrate seamlessly into SOCAR's broader digitalization roadmap make it an ideal fit for SOCAR's needs. This 'go live' milestone was made possible by a strong joint project team, combining SOCAR's deep local expertise with Enablon's global best practices and leading technology to deliver a complex implementation with impact."

This initiative marks the beginning of a broader and evolving relationship between SOCAR and the Wolters Kluwer Enablon team. Following the successful upstream deployment of the Enablon Control of Work (CoW) solution, SOCAR is now working to expand its use of the platform across its downstream operations, other strategic assets and locations.

Mammad Alizada, SOCAR's Advisor to the President, said:

"SOCAR's digital transformation is accelerating thanks to the close collaboration between the Enablon team and our Caspian Innovation Centre, SOCAR's digitalization hub. Together, we are driving the successful implementation of key platforms like Enablon CoW, combining Enablon's global expertise with our local execution insights to enhance safety, efficiency, and resilience across our operations."

