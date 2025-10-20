Aflac Incorporated: Rowan's Lemonade Stand of Hope

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

In a quiet corner of the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, something extraordinary happened. It wasn't a medical breakthrough or a new piece of equipment - it was a sandwich bag filled with $22.25 from a boy named Rowan.

Rowan Rieve, 12 years old, loves lemonade, has a gentle smile and carries a bravery that seems far bigger than his small frame. He also has a rare genetic condition called Li-Fraumeni syndrome, which makes him more likely to develop cancer. In just a few years, Rowan has faced medulloblastoma, a malignant glioma and now a relapsed metastatic medulloblastoma.

But Rowan isn't just a patient - he's a giver.

One day, after a difficult conversation with his doctor - where his mom asked about a clinical trial that sadly was no longer available - Rowan quietly reached into his backpack, pulled out a small plastic bag and handed it to his doctor. Inside was $22.25, money he had raised from his lemonade stand.

"I'd like to donate this to help children at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center," he said.

A child with a brain tumor, raising money for other children. Sweet. Pure. Powerful. It was a moment that made everyone stop, including Dan Amos, chairman and CEO at Aflac.

"Rowan's act of selfless generosity and heart for others shows that heroes can arise from any age and stage of life," said Amos. "It is my hope that recognition of Rowan's desire to make a difference will inspire others to do the same."

Rowan's gift is now helping to raise awareness about the importance of funding pediatric cancer research. Later this year, a room at the hospital will be named in his honor - a small tribute to a very big heart.

In a world that sometimes feels heavy, Rowan reminds us of the light. His lemonade stand wasn't just about selling drinks. It was about hope, kindness and the belief that even the smallest hands can make the biggest difference.

