WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
20.10.25
1,460 Euro
+7,35 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3301,63019:38
20.10.2025 18:57 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Oct-2025 / 17:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

20 October 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  20 October 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         55,717 
 
Highest price paid per share:            121.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             119.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    120.2795p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 214,362 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,527,214 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,527,214 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      120.2795p                        55,717

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
674             120.60          08:09:59         00357627673TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             121.40          08:31:45         00357641908TRLO1     XLON 
 
143             121.40          08:31:45         00357641909TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             121.20          08:32:08         00357642274TRLO1     XLON 
 
681             121.00          08:32:08         00357642276TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             121.40          08:32:42         00357642763TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              121.40          08:32:42         00357642764TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             121.00          08:34:20         00357644051TRLO1     XLON 
 
831             121.00          08:44:30         00357652643TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              121.00          08:44:30         00357652644TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             121.00          08:44:48         00357652891TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             121.40          09:04:56         00357671871TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             121.40          09:04:56         00357671872TRLO1     XLON 
 
692             121.40          09:04:56         00357671873TRLO1     XLON 
 
406             121.40          09:04:56         00357671874TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             121.00          09:18:54         00357685877TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             121.00          09:19:38         00357686709TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             121.00          09:19:38         00357686710TRLO1     XLON 
 
60              121.00          09:19:38         00357686711TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             120.80          09:55:13         00357704697TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             120.80          09:55:13         00357704698TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             120.60          09:55:30         00357704832TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             120.40          09:55:59         00357705107TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              120.40          09:56:40         00357705479TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              120.80          10:04:56         00357709925TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             121.20          10:04:56         00357709926TRLO1     XLON 
 
108             121.20          10:04:56         00357709927TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             121.20          10:06:02         00357710520TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             121.00          10:06:02         00357710521TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             121.00          10:06:07         00357710551TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             121.00          10:06:07         00357710552TRLO1     XLON 
 
174             121.20          10:27:08         00357721122TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             121.20          10:27:08         00357721123TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              121.20          10:29:34         00357722814TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             121.00          10:29:34         00357722828TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             120.80          10:30:10         00357723556TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             120.80          10:48:43         00357739256TRLO1     XLON 
 
383             120.80          10:48:43         00357739257TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             121.20          10:56:45         00357744547TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             121.00          10:56:46         00357744548TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              121.00          10:56:46         00357744549TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             120.80          10:56:47         00357744550TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             121.20          11:10:00         00357746271TRLO1     XLON 
 
199             121.60          11:19:28         00357746966TRLO1     XLON 
 
156             121.60          11:19:32         00357746968TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             121.40          11:20:21         00357747067TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             121.40          12:28:23         00357751015TRLO1     XLON 
 
697             121.60          12:28:23         00357751016TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             121.60          12:28:23         00357751017TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              121.60          12:28:24         00357751019TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             121.60          12:28:32         00357751022TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              121.60          12:29:06         00357751092TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             121.60          12:30:03         00357751176TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              121.60          12:30:18         00357751188TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             121.60          12:30:25         00357751192TRLO1     XLON 
 
189             121.60          12:30:32         00357751198TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              121.60          12:30:53         00357751223TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             121.60          12:31:02         00357751234TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             121.60          12:32:01         00357751292TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             121.40          12:59:51         00357752705TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             121.40          12:59:51         00357752706TRLO1     XLON 
 
324             121.40          13:00:06         00357752726TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             121.00          13:15:14         00357753734TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              120.60          13:30:10         00357754608TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              120.60          13:30:10         00357754609TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             120.60          14:00:43         00357756077TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             120.60          14:00:43         00357756078TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             120.60          14:00:52         00357756083TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             120.40          14:01:07         00357756094TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
