Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Oct-2025 / 17:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 October 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 20 October 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 55,717 Highest price paid per share: 121.60p Lowest price paid per share: 119.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.2795p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 214,362 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,527,214 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,527,214 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.2795p 55,717

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 674 120.60 08:09:59 00357627673TRLO1 XLON 153 121.40 08:31:45 00357641908TRLO1 XLON 143 121.40 08:31:45 00357641909TRLO1 XLON 640 121.20 08:32:08 00357642274TRLO1 XLON 681 121.00 08:32:08 00357642276TRLO1 XLON 675 121.40 08:32:42 00357642763TRLO1 XLON 37 121.40 08:32:42 00357642764TRLO1 XLON 669 121.00 08:34:20 00357644051TRLO1 XLON 831 121.00 08:44:30 00357652643TRLO1 XLON 21 121.00 08:44:30 00357652644TRLO1 XLON 660 121.00 08:44:48 00357652891TRLO1 XLON 645 121.40 09:04:56 00357671871TRLO1 XLON 482 121.40 09:04:56 00357671872TRLO1 XLON 692 121.40 09:04:56 00357671873TRLO1 XLON 406 121.40 09:04:56 00357671874TRLO1 XLON 160 121.00 09:18:54 00357685877TRLO1 XLON 533 121.00 09:19:38 00357686709TRLO1 XLON 100 121.00 09:19:38 00357686710TRLO1 XLON 60 121.00 09:19:38 00357686711TRLO1 XLON 500 120.80 09:55:13 00357704697TRLO1 XLON 174 120.80 09:55:13 00357704698TRLO1 XLON 644 120.60 09:55:30 00357704832TRLO1 XLON 381 120.40 09:55:59 00357705107TRLO1 XLON 6 120.40 09:56:40 00357705479TRLO1 XLON 24 120.80 10:04:56 00357709925TRLO1 XLON 133 121.20 10:04:56 00357709926TRLO1 XLON 108 121.20 10:04:56 00357709927TRLO1 XLON 658 121.20 10:06:02 00357710520TRLO1 XLON 214 121.00 10:06:02 00357710521TRLO1 XLON 460 121.00 10:06:07 00357710551TRLO1 XLON 214 121.00 10:06:07 00357710552TRLO1 XLON 174 121.20 10:27:08 00357721122TRLO1 XLON 283 121.20 10:27:08 00357721123TRLO1 XLON 22 121.20 10:29:34 00357722814TRLO1 XLON 663 121.00 10:29:34 00357722828TRLO1 XLON 686 120.80 10:30:10 00357723556TRLO1 XLON 200 120.80 10:48:43 00357739256TRLO1 XLON 383 120.80 10:48:43 00357739257TRLO1 XLON 147 121.20 10:56:45 00357744547TRLO1 XLON 561 121.00 10:56:46 00357744548TRLO1 XLON 88 121.00 10:56:46 00357744549TRLO1 XLON 637 120.80 10:56:47 00357744550TRLO1 XLON 126 121.20 11:10:00 00357746271TRLO1 XLON 199 121.60 11:19:28 00357746966TRLO1 XLON 156 121.60 11:19:32 00357746968TRLO1 XLON 653 121.40 11:20:21 00357747067TRLO1 XLON 674 121.40 12:28:23 00357751015TRLO1 XLON 697 121.60 12:28:23 00357751016TRLO1 XLON 184 121.60 12:28:23 00357751017TRLO1 XLON 73 121.60 12:28:24 00357751019TRLO1 XLON 114 121.60 12:28:32 00357751022TRLO1 XLON 42 121.60 12:29:06 00357751092TRLO1 XLON 104 121.60 12:30:03 00357751176TRLO1 XLON 46 121.60 12:30:18 00357751188TRLO1 XLON 445 121.60 12:30:25 00357751192TRLO1 XLON 189 121.60 12:30:32 00357751198TRLO1 XLON 4 121.60 12:30:53 00357751223TRLO1 XLON 176 121.60 12:31:02 00357751234TRLO1 XLON 249 121.60 12:32:01 00357751292TRLO1 XLON 674 121.40 12:59:51 00357752705TRLO1 XLON 663 121.40 12:59:51 00357752706TRLO1 XLON 324 121.40 13:00:06 00357752726TRLO1 XLON 658 121.00 13:15:14 00357753734TRLO1 XLON 98 120.60 13:30:10 00357754608TRLO1 XLON 81 120.60 13:30:10 00357754609TRLO1 XLON 497 120.60 14:00:43 00357756077TRLO1 XLON 179 120.60 14:00:43 00357756078TRLO1 XLON 400 120.60 14:00:52 00357756083TRLO1 XLON 639 120.40 14:01:07 00357756094TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

91 120.20 14:07:44 00357756486TRLO1 XLON 579 120.20 14:07:44 00357756487TRLO1 XLON 657 120.00 14:07:44 00357756488TRLO1 XLON 662 119.80 14:07:51 00357756490TRLO1 XLON 579 119.80 14:07:51 00357756491TRLO1 XLON 1728 120.40 14:32:30 00357757971TRLO1 XLON 807 120.40 14:32:30 00357757972TRLO1 XLON 200 120.40 14:32:30 00357757973TRLO1 XLON 379 120.40 14:32:30 00357757974TRLO1 XLON 1068 120.40 14:32:30 00357757975TRLO1 XLON 914 120.00 14:32:35 00357757982TRLO1 XLON 360 120.00 14:33:08 00357758056TRLO1 XLON 914 120.00 14:33:08 00357758057TRLO1 XLON 872 119.60 14:33:55 00357758116TRLO1 XLON 413 119.60 14:41:20 00357758864TRLO1 XLON 607 119.80 14:43:26 00357758979TRLO1 XLON 1430 119.80 14:43:26 00357758980TRLO1 XLON 1266 119.60 14:58:30 00357760253TRLO1 XLON 1264 119.60 14:58:30 00357760254TRLO1 XLON 1364 119.80 15:19:46 00357762233TRLO1 XLON 246 119.60 15:20:03 00357762243TRLO1 XLON 885 119.60 15:25:32 00357762713TRLO1 XLON 246 119.60 15:26:44 00357762820TRLO1 XLON 164 119.60 15:26:44 00357762821TRLO1 XLON 410 119.60 15:30:34 00357763153TRLO1 XLON 885 119.60 15:30:34 00357763154TRLO1 XLON 673 119.60 15:34:34 00357763466TRLO1 XLON 682 119.40 15:39:02 00357763880TRLO1 XLON 23 119.40 15:46:11 00357764447TRLO1 XLON 1347 119.40 15:46:11 00357764448TRLO1 XLON 260 119.20 15:46:11 00357764449TRLO1 XLON 1112 119.20 15:46:11 00357764450TRLO1 XLON 260 119.20 15:46:11 00357764451TRLO1 XLON 1112 119.20 15:46:18 00357764454TRLO1 XLON 260 119.20 15:46:18 00357764455TRLO1 XLON 692 119.20 15:46:32 00357764540TRLO1 XLON 381 119.20 15:46:32 00357764541TRLO1 XLON 34 119.20 15:46:35 00357764554TRLO1 XLON 415 119.20 15:46:35 00357764555TRLO1 XLON 1 119.20 15:46:35 00357764556TRLO1 XLON 16 119.20 15:47:25 00357764608TRLO1 XLON 140 119.00 15:48:01 00357764648TRLO1 XLON 519 119.00 15:48:01 00357764649TRLO1 XLON 641 119.00 15:50:36 00357764859TRLO1 XLON 12 119.00 15:50:36 00357764860TRLO1 XLON 647 119.00 15:50:36 00357764861TRLO1 XLON 144 119.20 15:51:50 00357764964TRLO1 XLON 183 119.20 15:51:50 00357764965TRLO1 XLON 98 119.20 15:51:50 00357764966TRLO1 XLON 381 119.20 15:51:50 00357764967TRLO1 XLON 63 119.00 16:03:11 00357765732TRLO1 XLON 63 119.00 16:03:11 00357765733TRLO1 XLON 89 119.40 16:07:29 00357766001TRLO1 XLON 87 119.60 16:07:40 00357766011TRLO1 XLON 1328 119.60 16:13:13 00357766579TRLO1 XLON 230 119.60 16:14:19 00357766687TRLO1 XLON 480 119.60 16:14:19 00357766688TRLO1 XLON 388 119.40 16:17:40 00357766987TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 405633 EQS News ID: 2215774 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2215774&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2025 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)