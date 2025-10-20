Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a commercial update highlighting new key account wins and expanding national distribution, building on its continued commercial growth.

MOD Expands to 60+ One Plant Stores in Ontario & Saskatchewan

Building on strong commercial momentum with key accounts in Ontario and the Company's recent expansion into Saskatchewan1, Glow has secured a new retail listing with One Plant Corp. ("One Plant") cannabis stores, bringing MOD products into more than 60 retail locations across Ontario and Saskatchewan.

One PlantOne Plant is one of Canada's leading cannabis retailers, operating a national network of over 70 stores across Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, under its retail banners One Plant and Trees. This partnership represents another major step forward in Glow's retail expansion strategy, increasing distribution with a top-tier national retailer and further broadening MOD's reach with consumers, setting the stage for future growth opportunities.

"Launching with One Plant marks another important expansion into one of Canada's leading retailers with a growing footprint across the country," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "As our innovative products continue to build momentum with retailers and consumers, we are well-positioned to continue deepening our footprint in Ontario and leveraging that success to grow our national reach."

Successful First Shipment to Saskatchewan

Following the Company's recent announcement of its expansion into Saskatchewan, Glow has successfully completed its first shipment into the province, with initial store roll-outs now underway. The Company secured 10 product listings across its MOD and .decimal brands, representing the Company's first major push into Western Canada and a new long-term revenue opportunity.

Strengthening Balance Sheet with Debt Settlement

As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and improve financial health to support growth initiatives, Glow announces it plans to issue up to 714,286 common shares ("Shares") to settle up to approximately $50,000 in outstanding debt at a deemed price of $0.07 per Share (the "Debt Settlement"). The board of directors of the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to settle the outstanding debt through the issuance of the Shares in order to preserve the company's cash for working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period as required under applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) except pursuant to an available exemption under the 1933 Act and compliance with, or exemption from, applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount and completion thereof and statements regarding the Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the Offering and Debt Settlement described in this news release will be completed on the terms described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

1 See Sept 16, 2025 Press Release: http://bit.ly/479pKBx

