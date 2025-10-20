

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $511.03 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $365.63 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $3.76 billion from $3.40 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



