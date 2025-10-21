

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY, 6501.T) and OpenAI Inc. have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at developing next-generation AI infrastructure and expanding global data center capabilities. The collaboration brings together Hitachi's industrial and digital expertise with OpenAI's cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to address pressing societal challenges and accelerate the deployment of transformative AI solutions.



Under the terms of the MoU, the two companies will jointly formulate plans across several key areas. Their shared goal is to promote sustainable data center operations by minimizing the load on power transmission and distribution networks, ultimately working toward the realization of zero-emission data centers. Additionally, they will focus on securing the supply of critical and long-lead-time equipment essential for data center construction and operation.



Hitachi and OpenAI will collaborate on standardizing prefabricated and modular data center designs, which can significantly reduce construction timelines. They also plan to co-develop essential infrastructure components such as advanced cooling systems and storage solutions to ensure fast, reliable, and scalable AI data center rollouts.



