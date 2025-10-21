

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Tele2 AB (TEL2-B.ST) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK1.290 billion, or SEK1.85 per share. This compares with SEK1.108 billion, or SEK1.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to SEK7.442 billion from SEK7.390 billion last year.



Tele2 AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.290 Bln. vs. SEK1.108 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.85 vs. SEK1.59 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.442 Bln vs. SEK7.390 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News