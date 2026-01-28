

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Tele2 AB (TEL2-B.ST) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK1.226 billion, or SEK1.76 per share. This compares with SEK971 million, or SEK1.39 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to SEK8.039 billion from SEK7.783 billion last year.



Tele2 AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



