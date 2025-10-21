Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force Group: strong acceleration in growth Revenues up +20% in Q3 and +9% in the first nine months of 2025

Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsports worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces consolidated sales figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, amounting to €55.2 million, up by €4.4 million (+8.6%) compared to the same period of the previous year (+9.2% at constant exchange rates).

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2025 amounted to €15.9 million, up +19.9% compared to €13.2 million in Q3 2024 (+21.3% at constant exchange rates), confirming the strong market appreciation for the new product innovations introduced by the Group and the solid competitive positioning of its brands.

On a like-for-like basis, excluding revenues from radio communication services recorded by the joint venture Zeronoise Communication Services Wll, operational since July 2025, growth stood at +16.9% in the quarter and +7.8% in the first nine months (+18.2% and +8.4%, respectively, at constant exchange rates).

Total order intake for the first nine months of the year continued to show a significant double-digit increase compared to the previous year, in line with forecasts. In the first nine months of 2025, Driver's Equipment sales increased by €4.3 million (+11.3%) compared to the same period of the previous year(+21.9% in the third quarter). Growth was mainly driven by racing suits and other racewear for drivers under the OMP brand, further supported, starting from the second quarter, by the significant contribution of Bell helmets, boosted by the success of new models approved according to the latest FIA safety standards. Car Parts revenues decreased by €1.0 million (-9.7%), mainly due to a temporary shift of a few months in deliveries related to production programs - all of which have recently been confirmed - for some major car manufacturers. The Other segment recorded a sharp increase of €1.1 million (+38.9%) compared to the first nine months of 2024, thanks to higher revenues from Racing Spirit branded teamwear and corporate apparel (+56% in the nine months and +70% in Q3), and, starting from July 2025, the contribution of the joint venture Zeronoise Communication Services Wll for €0.4 million. On a like-for-like basis, the segment grew by +24.8% in the nine months and +41.6% in the quarter.

In terms of geographical areas, the Group further consolidated its leadership position within the EMEA macro-region, with sales up €3.5 million (+10.5%) in the first nine months and €1.9 million (+22.3%) in the third quarter. Net of revenues generated by Zeronoise Communication Services Wll, growth in EMEA stood at +9.3% in the nine months and +17.5% in the quarter. In the Americas, revenues for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to €12.5 million, up +€0.8 million (+7.0%) versus 2024, mainly driven by sales of OMP-branded racewear. At constant exchange rates, growth in the AMER region stood at +13.7% in the quarter and +9.6% in the nine months. In the Asia Pacific region, sales in the third quarter showed a strong acceleration compared to Q3 2024 (+29.5%) across all major countries, particularly in China, supported by positive contributions from all major product categories. This performance allowed the Group to close the gap reported in the first half of the year compared to 2024, which had been caused by different purchasing planning from a major dealer at the end of 2024.

Regarding sales channels, revenues generated through Dealers in the first nine months amounted to €31.8 million, up +€0.2 million (+0.5%) versus the previous year, with quarterly sales growth of +€1.0 million (+11.6%) compared to Q3 2024, supported by a significantly higher overall order intake from dealers. Sales to Teams & Car Manufacturers increased by +€1.6 million (+12.3%) in the first nine months, also confirming a positive growth trend in Q3 2025, up +€0.4 million (+11.1%) compared to Q3 2024, driven by ongoing technical partnership agreements in major global and national championships. Sales to customers classified as Other grew by +€2.6 million (+39.8%) in the nine months and by +€1.3 million (+80.7%) in the quarter, mainly thanks to the increase in revenues from Racing Spirit branded products to corporate customers and, starting from Q3 2025, the contribution from Zeronoise Communication Services. Net of this contribution, growth amounted to +33.7% in the nine months and +55.6% in the quarter.

Roberto Ferroggiaro, Chief Financial Officer of Racing Force Group, commented: "The strong acceleration in sales during the third quarter is in line with our expectations and reflects the record level of order intake recorded since the beginning of the year. OMP-branded driver's equipment and Bell helmets confirm themselves as the main growth drivers, supported by the particularly positive contribution of the Group's other brands. This result stems from the constant commitment of our R&D teams to product innovation, supported by the strengthening of our organizational structure and the first tangible effects of new technical partnerships. In a macroeconomic scenario still characterized by uncertainty, motorsport is experiencing a phase of strong vitality, supported by significant investments and sponsorships from brands and external operators who recognize this sector as an ideal showcase for their business. In this context, our Group has the solidity and expertise necessary to maintain its growth trajectory in the coming periods. Starting from the fourth quarter, the first deliveries of helmets for the Dutch police forces are also expected - a key milestone in the Group's diversification program, which is proceeding according to plan and is expected to bring significant and lasting contributions to the Group's future."

