Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper Reports "Drill is Turning" at Copper Creek Target in Golden Triangle of BC

-First pass program aims to validate structure and provide vectors for step out drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company is pleased to announce that first pass drilling has commenced at the Copper Creek satellite target, located ~2.2 km southeast of Star Main within the Company's flagship Star Project in northwestern British Columbia. This campaign follows several weeks of target refinement, drill pad construction, and mobilization, advancing Copper Creek from a drill-ready concept to active testing.

"Having the drill start turning at Copper Creek marks an exciting milestone as we broaden our exploration footprint beyond our Star Main project area," stated Darryl Jones, CEO of Star Copper Corp. "The integration of modern geophysics, soil analysis, and detailed mapping delivered clear targets for exploration. With the drill pads completed and the first of two planned ~400m holes underway, we are eager to test this structurally focused copper-gold system and report results as they become available.

Copper Creek Target Overview

Copper Creek comprises two copper-in-soil and gold-in-soil trends that coincide with IP chargeability and magnetic highs. Field crews have mapped widespread copper at surface, notably chalcopyrite with malachite and azurite, across both the upper and lower gullies. In the upper gully, mapping and sampling were complemented by soil infill grids over the strongest chargeability response. In the lower gully, which hosts the bulk of historical work, detailed mapping, sampling, and structural analysis confirm a complex, broadly east-west structural corridor that focuses mineralization. These observations align with the project's geologic framework and prior public description of the target area (see Figure 1).

Figure 1-Star Targets overview of IP chargeability showing isosurfaces with Copper Creek at lower right looking Northeast. Star Copper 2025

Historic and Recent Work

Historic programs at Copper Creek include prospecting, trenching, limited 1970 drilling, and 2013 geophysical and geochemical surveys. These datasets were recently reinterpreted with 3D inversion and Leapfrog modelling, integrating historic drill and soil results to refine collar positions and priority trends. The 2025 field season built on this work with new geological traverses through the gully system, ground-truthing of historic sites, and expanded geochemical coverage to tighten structural controls and advance target ranking ahead of drilling (see Figure 2).

Figure 2-Copper Creek target planned holes looking North. Star Copper 2025

Planned Drill Program

With pads established and equipment on site (see Figure 3), the Company has initiated a two-hole, ~400 m first-pass program designed to:

Confirm historic mineralized intervals from earlier drilling; and

Test high Cu-Au soil and rock XRF anomalies coincident with strong IP chargeability across the east-west structural corridor in the lower gully.

This initial program is intended to validate the structural-geochemical model at Copper Creek and provide vectors for follow-up step-outs. Drilling updates will be provided as the program advances and once assays are received and reviewed under the Company's QA/QC procedures.

Figure 3-Drill on pad at Hole CC25-01 Copper Creek. Star Copper 2025

QA/QC Statement

Star Copper Corp. follows industry standard protocols for diamond drilling and quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures in British Columbia. All drilling is carried out using HQ and NQ sized diamond drill core. Drill core is transported from the drill site to a secure core logging facility where it is logged, photographed, and sampled under the supervision of geologists. Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half of the core placed in a sealed sample bag and sent for analysis, and the other half retained on site for reference and further studies.

Samples are shipped under chain-of-custody protocols to Bureau Veritas Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. At Bureau Veritas, samples are dried, crushed, split, and pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. Analytical procedures include multi-element ICP-ES/MS following four-acid digestion, with gold and precious metals analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption or ICP finish.

Star Copper implements a robust QA/QC program, including the insertion of a minimum 5% certified reference materials (standards), blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals into the sample stream to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

X-ray fluorescence (XRF) is a portable analytical tool used to obtain rapid, on-site estimates of metal content in rock samples during early-stage exploration. The readings reflect only a very small portion of the analyzed rock surface and are not necessarily representative of overall grades or assay results.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined under NI 43-101, is an independent contractor of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on developing high-potential copper projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company aims to advance its 100%-owned Star Project in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and Sheslay District. The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, and Copper Creek. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter),Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding exploration of the Company's flagship Star Project and the potential thereof, as well as the anticipated mineral resource estimate planned in respect of the Star Project. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-reports-%22drill-is-turning%22-at-copper-creek-target-in-golden-triangle-1089817