WKN: A0J2R3 | ISIN: SE0001662230 | Ticker-Symbol: HRZ
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 11:20
4,211 Euro
-10,14 % -0,475
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUSQVARNA AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUSQVARNA AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1984,21011:21
4,1974,21211:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 07:00 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Husqvarna AB: Husqvarna Group continues to improve cost efficiency through plant closure

As part of Husqvarna Group's efforts to improve cost efficiency and increase profitability, the Group's factory in Brastad will be decommissioned. All manufacturing that takes place in the factory will be outsourced to third parties, which contributes to improved flexibility and a more asset-light business model. Production in Brastad will be phased out gradually with planned decommissioning during the first half of 2027.

The annual savings from the closure are expected to amount to approximately SEK 100 million, with full effect from 2027. Costs related to the decommissioning are expected to amount to approximately SEK 140 million, whereof SEK 20 million will be recognized as a non-recurring cost (items affecting comparability in operating profit) in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the rest in 2026.

"This decision is of strategic importance to drive profitable growth through increased cost efficiency and improved flexibility, while continuing to ensure high quality in the solutions and services we offer to our customers," says Glen Instone, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

The factory in Brastad has 84 employees and manufactures components for Husqvarna Group's petrol-powered engines for handheld products.

For additional information, please contact:
Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 - 15 77 85

press@husqvarnagroup.com

Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 705 - 14 64 14

ir@husqvarnagroup.com

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations. Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 12,300 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 48.4 billion in 2024. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
