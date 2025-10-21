Ratos AB: Increased earnings and stability in a subdued market

Q3 2025

Continuing operations

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,165m (4,596)

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 373m (286)

The adjusted EBITA margin was 9.0% (6.2)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 606m (-25)

Operating profit was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK +263m (-34)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 444m (-219)

Group total

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.43 (0.40)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.20 (-0.45)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 868m (783)

Adjusted leverage excluding finance leases was 1.6x (1.2x)

January-September 2025

Continuing operations

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,586m (1,434)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,874m (1,064)

Operating profit was impacted by items affecting comparability of SEK +380m (-34)

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,234m (352)

Group total

Adjusted diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.45 (2.32)

Diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 11.70 (1.47)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1,652m (2,042)

Significant events during the quarter

On 25 July, an arbitration award was issued in a dispute involving Diab as one of the parties. As a result of the award and in line with Ratos's ongoing strategy, a decision was made to decrease the capacity in Diab's PET production and to impair certain assets directly linked to the dispute. Overall, this resulted in a positive outcome of SEK +300m for Diab.

"The quarter was characterised by generally subdued demand as a result of geopolitical uncertainty, trade policies, and the business cycle. For Ratos, this resulted in lower sales in the quarter. At the same time, we saw that the measures we have taken to improve cost control, operational efficiency and optimisation of our companies' production resources have yielded results. Both EBITA and the operating margin improved further during the quarter. Organic net sales decreased by just over 3%, primarily due to a decline in Construction & Services."

Jonas Wiström, President & CEO, Ratos

Stockholm 21 October 2025

Jonas Wiström

President & CEO

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish publicly listed business group consisting of 14 companies across three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The Group operates mainly in the Nordic region, with net sales of SEK 32 billion and an adjusted EBITA of SEK 2.3 billion in 2024, and with a total workforce of around 10,900 employees. Ratos is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger.