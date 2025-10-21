

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are somewhat subdued on Tuesday with investors looking for directional clues. With earnings updates set to pour in from this week, investors are currently following the developments on the trade front and tracking geopolitical news as well.



SAP is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Beiersdorf, MTU Aero Engines and Porsche are slated to report their earnings later in the week.



The benchmark DAX was down 74.05 points or 0.31% at 24,217.14.13 a little while ago.



Infineon Technologies is gaining 1.7%. Rheinmetall is up nearly 1%, while Munich RE, Merck, Hannover Rueck, Scout24, MTU Aero Engines and Deutsche Telekom are up 0.3 to 0.7%.



Meanwhile, Siemens Energy, BASF and Zalando are down 1.6%, 1.25% and 1.1%, respectively.



Siemens, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Bank, RWE, Continental, Volkswagen and Beiersdorf are down 0.6 to 1%.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News