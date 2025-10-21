NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Launches Blockchain Ticketing on the Ethereum Network With Coinbase and MetaMask Integration

Company Advances Roadmap Ahead of Schedule; Expands Blockchain Applications Beyond Ticketing to Accreditation in Education and Healthcare

NEW YORK, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing, is pleased to announce the launch of its Blockchain Ticketing Platform powered by Ethereum, with support for Coinbase Wallet and MetaMask.

This launch accelerates the Company's previously announced two-track blockchain strategy, which included:

Phase 1: a custodial wallet solution targeted for Q4 2025; and

Phase 2: a self-custody personal wallet option originally planned for early 2026.

Thanks to Nextechs3d.ai recent acquisition of Eventdex which had already developed a personal wallet architecture, the Company is now launching the personal wallet first, ahead of schedule. This milestone strengthens Nextech3D.ai's position as a leader in AI-driven and blockchain-secured event technology.

Secure, Decentralized Ticketing on Ethereum

The new blockchain ticketing platform enables event organizers and attendees to issue, store, and verify tickets as Ethereum-based tokens, seamlessly connected to Coinbase and MetaMask wallets. These blockchain-integrated tickets are:

Fraud-Resistant: Immutable, traceable smart contracts eliminate duplication and counterfeit risks.

Programmable: Organizers can embed VIP access, sponsor perks, or resale royalties directly into each ticket.

Interoperable: Works across Ethereum-based wallets and decentralized applications.

"This launch marks a major leap forward in the event industry," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "By combining blockchain security, wallet interoperability, and AI-driven event automation, we're creating a frictionless ecosystem for organizers, exhibitors, and attendees. It's not just about ticketing-it's about trust, transparency, and value."

Beyond Ticketing: Blockchain Accreditation

While blockchain ticketing is the first application, Nextech3D.ai sees enormous potential to extend this technology into blockchain-based accreditation and credentialing-particularly for the Company's continuing education clients in healthcare, higher education, and professional certification.

Using the same Ethereum infrastructure, Nextech3D.ai will enable event and education customers to issue verifiable, on-chain certificates that prove attendance, accreditation, and achievement-all easily stored and shared through blockchain wallets like Coinbase and MetaMask.

"Our education and healthcare partners are already using our platforms to manage continuing education and compliance programs," added Gappelberg. "With blockchain accreditation, we're turning those records into verifiable digital assets-giving institutions and participants a secure, permanent record of professional growth."

AI + Blockchain: The Future of Event and Education Technology

Nextech3D.ai's AI Event Suite now includes:

AI Matchmaking: Intelligent, data-driven networking to connect attendees and exhibitors.

AI Event Assistant: A real-time, multilingual event concierge available 24/7.

Blockchain Ticketing: Decentralized ticketing and accreditation on Ethereum with Coinbase and MetaMask wallet support.

This integrated approach positions Nextech3D.ai to lead the convergence of AI, blockchain, and automation in global event and education markets, a sector representing multi-billion-dollar opportunities.

The company has entered into agreements (the "Agreements") with certain service providers of the Company pursuant to which the Company proposes to issue an aggregate of 3,688,218 common shares at a deemed price of Cdn$ 0.19 per share in consideration of past services and satisfaction of outstanding indebtedness

The share issuances remain subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR | FSE: 1SS) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms , Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and now, blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

Evan Gappelberg / CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nextech3d.ai-launches-blockchain-ticketing-on-the-ethereum-network-wi-1089662