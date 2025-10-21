Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
89 Leser
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services and Gene Tools Announce Collaboration to Expand Access to PMO Therapeutics

TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services ("Aji Bio-Pharma"), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services, and Gene Tools, LLC (Gene Tools) today announced a formal collaboration to broaden access to phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (PMOs), a unique class of oligonucleotide therapeutics with significant potential for treating a broad range of genetic diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This partnership addresses a critical gap in the development pipeline by enabling purified PMO production at early research stages and seamlessly bridging to Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacturing.

PMOs are structurally distinct oligonucleotides that require specialized manufacturing capabilities. Aji Bio-Pharma has built deep expertise in PMO production through its AJIPHASE® liquid-phase technology, optimized for large-scale GLP and GMP manufacturing. However, early-stage research demands smaller, diverse PMO batches-a need Aji Bio-Pharma is meeting through this collaboration with Gene Tools, a leader in providing solid phase small scale PMO synthesis for researchers worldwide.

Under the agreement, Gene Tools will provide pre-purified PMO synthesis, while Aji Bio-Pharma will perform purification and quality control. This combination will enable clients to accelerate from early assay-level research to toxicology and GLP studies, creating a smooth path toward clinical development.

"Aji Bio-Pharma is committed to enabling and expediting the development of advanced oligonucleotide therapeutics to improve their effectiveness," said Yasuyuki Otake, Corporate Executive, General Manager, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Department. "Through this collaboration with Gene Tools, we are expanding access to high-quality PMOs at the earliest stages of research, while ensuring a clear pathway into GLP and GMP manufacturing. Together, we will help researchers and biopharma partners accelerate the translation of innovative science into clinical solutions for patients."

"We are excited to partner with Aji Bio-Pharma to broaden the impact of PMO technology," said James Summerton, PMO inventor and Chief Scientist, Gene Tools, LLC. "By combining Gene Tools' long-standing expertise in early-stage PMO synthesis with Aji Bio-Pharma's proven capabilities in purification and large-scale manufacturing, we are providing our customers with continuity and confidence as they move from discovery toward clinical development."

This collaboration is non-exclusive and aims to expand the funnel of early-stage PMO projects, ensuring that promising therapeutic candidates can transition efficiently into clinical development stages. The arrangement strengthens Aji Bio-Pharma's broader strategy to provide comprehensive support for oligonucleotide therapeutics, from discovery through to first-in-human GMP manufacturing.

About Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization with sites in Belgium, United States, Japan, and India, providing support across gene therapy, APIs, and both large and small molecule manufacturing. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services offers a broad range of innovative platforms and capabilities for pre-clinical and pilot programs to commercial quantities, including high potency APIs (HPAPI), continuous flow manufacturing, oligonucleotide synthesis, biocatalysis, Corynex® protein expression technology, antibody drug conjugations (ADC) and more. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services is dedicated to providing a high level of quality and service to meet our clients' needs. Learn more: www.AjiBio-Pharma.com.

About Gene Tools LLC
Since 1997, Gene Tools has specialized in designing and manufacturing customizable PMOs for research use. As the first company to commercially offer PMOs to researchers, we remain passionately committed to evolving research needs. Gene Tools offers a comprehensive service approach comprised of Ph.D. research scientists, complementary oligo design services, rapid synthesis turnaround, and customization capabilities. Our deep institutional knowledge supports researchers and pharmaceutical developers worldwide with early-stage synthesis that fuels innovation in therapeutic development. Learn more at www.gene-tools.com.

For further information, please contact: HERE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/751177/Aji_BioPharma_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ajinomoto-bio-pharma-services-and-gene-tools-announce-collaboration-to-expand-access-to-pmo-therapeutics-302589881.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
