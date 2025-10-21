The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

The Diverse Income Trust plc

5th September 2025

NB: This is an ommited Nav and not a correction

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 04th September 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

4th September 2025 110.57 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 107.55 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

5th September 2025