

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG, IHG.L) announced Tuesday that Non-Executive Chair Deanna Oppenheimer is taking a short-term leave of absence for medical reasons, effective immediately.



The company has named Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Graham Allan to assume Chair responsibilities on an interim basis during his absence.



The company said it will provide a further update on Oppenheimer's return in due course.



