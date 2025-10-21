Anzeige
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
WKN: 895705 | ISIN: SE0000242455 | Ticker-Symbol: FRYA
Tradegate
21.10.25 | 17:06
26,260 Euro
+0,34 % +0,090
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,96026,44017:30
26,10026,30017:31
PST Group AB has signed a €19 million contract for the renovation of Swedbank's headquarters in Vilnius

PST Group AB has signed a contract worth €19 million (including VAT) with Swedbank for the interior renovation works of an administrative building located in Vilnius, on Konstitucijos Avenue. The building, constructed in 2009 (project authors - Ambraso Architektu Biuras, UAB), will now be updated according to a newly prepared basic renovation project, authored by DO Architects, UAB.

During the project, all three existing building wings will be fundamentally renovated, taking into account modern work models, utilizing spaces more efficiently, and increasing comfort and environmental sustainability. Work space layouts will be modified, and internal engineering systems will be updated.

In implementing this project, PST Group AB will follow sustainability principles - from material selection and energy efficiency to responsible waste and transport management. PST Group AB's goal is to create a modern, environmentally friendly, and durable building that meets the highest sustainable construction standards.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360


