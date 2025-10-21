Q-Linea AB: BULLETIN FROM Extraordinary GENERAL MEETING IN Q-LINEA AB (PUBL)

The extraordinary general meeting of Q-linea AB (publ) (the "Company"), org.nr. 556729-0217, was held on October 21, 2025 in Uppsala, Sweden, at which the shareholders primarily resolved as follows. All decisions were made with the majority necessary.

The general meeting was held at Advokatfirman Lindahl's premises at Vaksalagatan 10 in Uppsala. For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please see the complete notice of the extraordinary general meeting that is available on the Company's website, www.qlinea.com. Minutes from the extraordinary general meeting will be provided on the mentioned website within two weeks from the day of the meeting.

Approval of the board of directors' resolution on September 18, 2025 to issue new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

The general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution on September 18, 2025to issue new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The resolution entails and increase of the Company's share capital by a maximum of SEK 1,287,374.60 through a new issue of a maximum of 12,873,746 shares. The right to subscribe for shares shall, with preferential right, belong to those who, on the record date for the rights issue, are recorded as shareholders of the Company. One existing share entitles to two subscription rights, and one subscription right entitles to subscription of one new share. Subscription of shares shall be made during the period from October 27, 2025 to November 10, 2025. The new shares are issued at a subscription price of SEK 25 per share.

If not all new shares are subscribed for with the support of subscription rights, the board of directors shall decide on allotment of new shares without the support of subscription rights in accordance with certain terms and conditions set out in the resolution on the Rights Issue.

Amendments to the articles of association

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend the articles of association in order to achieve more appropriate limits for the share capital and the number of shares following the completion of the rights issue, whereby the interval for the share capital was changed to a minimum of SEK 1,500,000 and a maximum of SEK 6,000,000 and the interval for the number of shares to a minimum of 15,000,000 and a maximum of 60,000,000 shares.

Authorization for the board of directors to resolve on the issuing of new shares to guarantors

The general meeting authorized the board of directors to, on one or more occasions during the period until the next annual general meeting and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without conditions regarding set-off or other conditions, resolve on the issue of shares as compensation to those who have entered into guarantee commitments in the Rights Issue. Upon exercise of the authorization, the terms and conditions for the shares shall be the same as in the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com