

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG, UCG.MI) reported third quarter net profit of 2.6 billion euros, up 4.7% year on year. EPS was 1.71 euros, up 8.6%. The company noted that net profit means stated net profit adjusted for impacts from DTAs tax loss carry forward resulting from sustainability test.



Third quarter net revenue was up 1.2% year on year to 6.1 billion euros. Net Interest Income was 3.4 billion euros, down 5.4%.



The Group confirmed fiscal 2025 net profit guidance of approximately 10.5 billion euros, excluding management actions to benefit fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027. The Group's medium-term ambitions remain unchanged, with fiscal 2027 net profit at above 11 billion euros, RoTE over 20% and double digit EPS and DPS growth on fiscal 2024-27.



