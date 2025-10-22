Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

22 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1839.7980 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 21 October 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1818.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1852.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1839.7980

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,708,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,708,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1839.9706 10,000 BATS 1839.4528 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 249 1840.00 08:19:46 00077547533TRLO0 XLON 77 1840.00 08:19:46 00077547534TRLO0 XLON 282 1840.00 08:38:01 00077549086TRLO0 XLON 37 1838.00 08:58:47 00077549841TRLO0 XLON 243 1838.00 08:59:41 00077549879TRLO0 XLON 307 1832.00 09:38:20 00077551346TRLO0 XLON 274 1832.00 09:38:20 00077551345TRLO0 BATE 324 1828.00 09:45:26 00077551591TRLO0 XLON 269 1826.00 09:53:20 00077551869TRLO0 BATE 41 1830.00 10:44:00 00077553355TRLO0 XLON 73 1830.00 10:44:00 00077553356TRLO0 XLON 100 1830.00 10:44:00 00077553357TRLO0 XLON 75 1830.00 10:44:00 00077553358TRLO0 XLON 14 1830.00 10:44:01 00077553359TRLO0 XLON 72 1830.00 10:44:01 00077553360TRLO0 XLON 288 1828.00 10:54:15 00077553794TRLO0 XLON 243 1826.00 10:54:19 00077553796TRLO0 BATE 39 1826.00 10:54:19 00077553797TRLO0 BATE 133 1826.00 11:00:59 00077554024TRLO0 XLON 191 1826.00 11:00:59 00077554025TRLO0 XLON 149 1826.00 11:00:59 00077554022TRLO0 BATE 87 1826.00 11:00:59 00077554023TRLO0 BATE 142 1818.00 11:25:38 00077554764TRLO0 XLON 169 1818.00 11:25:38 00077554765TRLO0 XLON 310 1838.00 11:51:13 00077555678TRLO0 XLON 297 1838.00 12:07:33 00077556882TRLO0 XLON 10 1838.00 12:23:26 00077557356TRLO0 BATE 253 1840.00 12:31:05 00077557598TRLO0 BATE 239 1840.00 12:31:05 00077557599TRLO0 BATE 152 1840.00 12:31:05 00077557600TRLO0 XLON 93 1840.00 12:31:05 00077557601TRLO0 XLON 54 1840.00 12:31:05 00077557602TRLO0 XLON 25 1840.00 12:53:12 00077558687TRLO0 XLON 175 1840.00 12:59:55 00077558846TRLO0 XLON 30 1840.00 13:00:27 00077558859TRLO0 XLON 36 1840.00 13:01:04 00077558875TRLO0 XLON 34 1840.00 13:01:44 00077558881TRLO0 XLON 314 1842.00 13:23:27 00077559525TRLO0 XLON 290 1840.00 13:40:11 00077560135TRLO0 XLON 240 1842.00 13:47:24 00077560418TRLO0 BATE 271 1838.00 13:52:06 00077560622TRLO0 XLON 333 1838.00 13:52:06 00077560620TRLO0 BATE 76 1838.00 13:52:06 00077560621TRLO0 BATE 156 1838.00 13:52:06 00077560623TRLO0 BATE 51 1834.00 13:52:07 00077560624TRLO0 XLON 273 1840.00 14:06:20 00077561075TRLO0 XLON 48 1840.00 14:06:20 00077561076TRLO0 XLON 400 1844.00 14:46:36 00077563075TRLO0 XLON 388 1844.00 14:46:36 00077563074TRLO0 BATE 29 1844.00 14:46:36 00077563076TRLO0 XLON 25 1842.00 14:46:36 00077563077TRLO0 XLON 21 1844.00 14:47:45 00077563174TRLO0 XLON 136 1844.00 14:47:50 00077563179TRLO0 XLON 158 1844.00 14:47:50 00077563180TRLO0 XLON 69 1844.00 14:57:25 00077563794TRLO0 XLON 233 1844.00 14:57:25 00077563795TRLO0 XLON 254 1844.00 14:57:25 00077563792TRLO0 BATE 244 1844.00 14:57:25 00077563793TRLO0 BATE 42 1842.00 14:59:55 00077563981TRLO0 XLON 9 1842.00 15:00:28 00077564061TRLO0 BATE 35 1842.00 15:01:15 00077564100TRLO0 BATE 292 1842.00 15:01:15 00077564101TRLO0 BATE 21 1842.00 15:01:15 00077564102TRLO0 XLON 224 1842.00 15:01:15 00077564103TRLO0 XLON 318 1840.00 15:03:22 00077564281TRLO0 XLON 194 1844.00 15:22:44 00077565816TRLO0 BATE 263 1846.00 15:22:44 00077565817TRLO0 XLON 43 1846.00 15:22:44 00077565818TRLO0 XLON 317 1844.00 15:24:21 00077565887TRLO0 XLON 79 1844.00 15:24:21 00077565885TRLO0 BATE 261 1844.00 15:24:21 00077565886TRLO0 BATE 130 1840.00 15:28:31 00077566032TRLO0 XLON 140 1840.00 15:28:31 00077566033TRLO0 XLON 336 1839.00 15:46:16 00077567008TRLO0 XLON 269 1838.00 15:46:16 00077567009TRLO0 BATE 44 1848.00 16:01:43 00077567913TRLO0 XLON 252 1848.00 16:01:43 00077567914TRLO0 XLON 4 1848.00 16:03:43 00077568030TRLO0 XLON 11 1850.00 16:06:20 00077568161TRLO0 XLON 310 1850.00 16:06:20 00077568162TRLO0 XLON 65 1850.00 16:06:20 00077568163TRLO0 XLON 2 1850.00 16:06:20 00077568164TRLO0 XLON 2 1850.00 16:06:20 00077568165TRLO0 XLON 46 1850.00 16:06:20 00077568166TRLO0 XLON 180 1850.00 16:06:20 00077568167TRLO0 XLON 237 1850.00 16:06:20 00077568160TRLO0 BATE 63 1852.00 16:08:13 00077568256TRLO0 XLON 27 1852.00 16:08:13 00077568257TRLO0 XLON 263 1852.00 16:09:13 00077568326TRLO0 XLON 44 1852.00 16:09:13 00077568327TRLO0 XLON 304 1852.00 16:15:23 00077568694TRLO0 XLON 208 1850.00 16:15:58 00077568741TRLO0 XLON 31 1848.00 16:16:52 00077568815TRLO0 BATE 16 1848.00 16:17:32 00077568840TRLO0 BATE 1 1848.00 16:17:35 00077568841TRLO0 BATE 107 1848.00 16:20:09 00077568999TRLO0 BATE 78 1848.00 16:23:33 00077569182TRLO0 BATE 137 1848.00 16:23:33 00077569183TRLO0 BATE

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916