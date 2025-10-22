Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22
22 October 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1839.7980 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
21 October 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1818.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1852.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1839.7980
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,708,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,708,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1839.9706
10,000
BATS
1839.4528
5,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
249
1840.00
08:19:46
00077547533TRLO0
XLON
77
1840.00
08:19:46
00077547534TRLO0
XLON
282
1840.00
08:38:01
00077549086TRLO0
XLON
37
1838.00
08:58:47
00077549841TRLO0
XLON
243
1838.00
08:59:41
00077549879TRLO0
XLON
307
1832.00
09:38:20
00077551346TRLO0
XLON
274
1832.00
09:38:20
00077551345TRLO0
BATE
324
1828.00
09:45:26
00077551591TRLO0
XLON
269
1826.00
09:53:20
00077551869TRLO0
BATE
41
1830.00
10:44:00
00077553355TRLO0
XLON
73
1830.00
10:44:00
00077553356TRLO0
XLON
100
1830.00
10:44:00
00077553357TRLO0
XLON
75
1830.00
10:44:00
00077553358TRLO0
XLON
14
1830.00
10:44:01
00077553359TRLO0
XLON
72
1830.00
10:44:01
00077553360TRLO0
XLON
288
1828.00
10:54:15
00077553794TRLO0
XLON
243
1826.00
10:54:19
00077553796TRLO0
BATE
39
1826.00
10:54:19
00077553797TRLO0
BATE
133
1826.00
11:00:59
00077554024TRLO0
XLON
191
1826.00
11:00:59
00077554025TRLO0
XLON
149
1826.00
11:00:59
00077554022TRLO0
BATE
87
1826.00
11:00:59
00077554023TRLO0
BATE
142
1818.00
11:25:38
00077554764TRLO0
XLON
169
1818.00
11:25:38
00077554765TRLO0
XLON
310
1838.00
11:51:13
00077555678TRLO0
XLON
297
1838.00
12:07:33
00077556882TRLO0
XLON
10
1838.00
12:23:26
00077557356TRLO0
BATE
253
1840.00
12:31:05
00077557598TRLO0
BATE
239
1840.00
12:31:05
00077557599TRLO0
BATE
152
1840.00
12:31:05
00077557600TRLO0
XLON
93
1840.00
12:31:05
00077557601TRLO0
XLON
54
1840.00
12:31:05
00077557602TRLO0
XLON
25
1840.00
12:53:12
00077558687TRLO0
XLON
175
1840.00
12:59:55
00077558846TRLO0
XLON
30
1840.00
13:00:27
00077558859TRLO0
XLON
36
1840.00
13:01:04
00077558875TRLO0
XLON
34
1840.00
13:01:44
00077558881TRLO0
XLON
314
1842.00
13:23:27
00077559525TRLO0
XLON
290
1840.00
13:40:11
00077560135TRLO0
XLON
240
1842.00
13:47:24
00077560418TRLO0
BATE
271
1838.00
13:52:06
00077560622TRLO0
XLON
333
1838.00
13:52:06
00077560620TRLO0
BATE
76
1838.00
13:52:06
00077560621TRLO0
BATE
156
1838.00
13:52:06
00077560623TRLO0
BATE
51
1834.00
13:52:07
00077560624TRLO0
XLON
273
1840.00
14:06:20
00077561075TRLO0
XLON
48
1840.00
14:06:20
00077561076TRLO0
XLON
400
1844.00
14:46:36
00077563075TRLO0
XLON
388
1844.00
14:46:36
00077563074TRLO0
BATE
29
1844.00
14:46:36
00077563076TRLO0
XLON
25
1842.00
14:46:36
00077563077TRLO0
XLON
21
1844.00
14:47:45
00077563174TRLO0
XLON
136
1844.00
14:47:50
00077563179TRLO0
XLON
158
1844.00
14:47:50
00077563180TRLO0
XLON
69
1844.00
14:57:25
00077563794TRLO0
XLON
233
1844.00
14:57:25
00077563795TRLO0
XLON
254
1844.00
14:57:25
00077563792TRLO0
BATE
244
1844.00
14:57:25
00077563793TRLO0
BATE
42
1842.00
14:59:55
00077563981TRLO0
XLON
9
1842.00
15:00:28
00077564061TRLO0
BATE
35
1842.00
15:01:15
00077564100TRLO0
BATE
292
1842.00
15:01:15
00077564101TRLO0
BATE
21
1842.00
15:01:15
00077564102TRLO0
XLON
224
1842.00
15:01:15
00077564103TRLO0
XLON
318
1840.00
15:03:22
00077564281TRLO0
XLON
194
1844.00
15:22:44
00077565816TRLO0
BATE
263
1846.00
15:22:44
00077565817TRLO0
XLON
43
1846.00
15:22:44
00077565818TRLO0
XLON
317
1844.00
15:24:21
00077565887TRLO0
XLON
79
1844.00
15:24:21
00077565885TRLO0
BATE
261
1844.00
15:24:21
00077565886TRLO0
BATE
130
1840.00
15:28:31
00077566032TRLO0
XLON
140
1840.00
15:28:31
00077566033TRLO0
XLON
336
1839.00
15:46:16
00077567008TRLO0
XLON
269
1838.00
15:46:16
00077567009TRLO0
BATE
44
1848.00
16:01:43
00077567913TRLO0
XLON
252
1848.00
16:01:43
00077567914TRLO0
XLON
4
1848.00
16:03:43
00077568030TRLO0
XLON
11
1850.00
16:06:20
00077568161TRLO0
XLON
310
1850.00
16:06:20
00077568162TRLO0
XLON
65
1850.00
16:06:20
00077568163TRLO0
XLON
2
1850.00
16:06:20
00077568164TRLO0
XLON
2
1850.00
16:06:20
00077568165TRLO0
XLON
46
1850.00
16:06:20
00077568166TRLO0
XLON
180
1850.00
16:06:20
00077568167TRLO0
XLON
237
1850.00
16:06:20
00077568160TRLO0
BATE
63
1852.00
16:08:13
00077568256TRLO0
XLON
27
1852.00
16:08:13
00077568257TRLO0
XLON
263
1852.00
16:09:13
00077568326TRLO0
XLON
44
1852.00
16:09:13
00077568327TRLO0
XLON
304
1852.00
16:15:23
00077568694TRLO0
XLON
208
1850.00
16:15:58
00077568741TRLO0
XLON
31
1848.00
16:16:52
00077568815TRLO0
BATE
16
1848.00
16:17:32
00077568840TRLO0
BATE
1
1848.00
16:17:35
00077568841TRLO0
BATE
107
1848.00
16:20:09
00077568999TRLO0
BATE
78
1848.00
16:23:33
00077569182TRLO0
BATE
137
1848.00
16:23:33
00077569183TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916