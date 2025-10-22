Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:03
21,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
22.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22

22 October 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1839.7980 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

21 October 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1818.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1852.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1839.7980

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,708,475. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,708,475. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1839.9706

10,000

BATS

1839.4528

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

249

1840.00

08:19:46

00077547533TRLO0

XLON

77

1840.00

08:19:46

00077547534TRLO0

XLON

282

1840.00

08:38:01

00077549086TRLO0

XLON

37

1838.00

08:58:47

00077549841TRLO0

XLON

243

1838.00

08:59:41

00077549879TRLO0

XLON

307

1832.00

09:38:20

00077551346TRLO0

XLON

274

1832.00

09:38:20

00077551345TRLO0

BATE

324

1828.00

09:45:26

00077551591TRLO0

XLON

269

1826.00

09:53:20

00077551869TRLO0

BATE

41

1830.00

10:44:00

00077553355TRLO0

XLON

73

1830.00

10:44:00

00077553356TRLO0

XLON

100

1830.00

10:44:00

00077553357TRLO0

XLON

75

1830.00

10:44:00

00077553358TRLO0

XLON

14

1830.00

10:44:01

00077553359TRLO0

XLON

72

1830.00

10:44:01

00077553360TRLO0

XLON

288

1828.00

10:54:15

00077553794TRLO0

XLON

243

1826.00

10:54:19

00077553796TRLO0

BATE

39

1826.00

10:54:19

00077553797TRLO0

BATE

133

1826.00

11:00:59

00077554024TRLO0

XLON

191

1826.00

11:00:59

00077554025TRLO0

XLON

149

1826.00

11:00:59

00077554022TRLO0

BATE

87

1826.00

11:00:59

00077554023TRLO0

BATE

142

1818.00

11:25:38

00077554764TRLO0

XLON

169

1818.00

11:25:38

00077554765TRLO0

XLON

310

1838.00

11:51:13

00077555678TRLO0

XLON

297

1838.00

12:07:33

00077556882TRLO0

XLON

10

1838.00

12:23:26

00077557356TRLO0

BATE

253

1840.00

12:31:05

00077557598TRLO0

BATE

239

1840.00

12:31:05

00077557599TRLO0

BATE

152

1840.00

12:31:05

00077557600TRLO0

XLON

93

1840.00

12:31:05

00077557601TRLO0

XLON

54

1840.00

12:31:05

00077557602TRLO0

XLON

25

1840.00

12:53:12

00077558687TRLO0

XLON

175

1840.00

12:59:55

00077558846TRLO0

XLON

30

1840.00

13:00:27

00077558859TRLO0

XLON

36

1840.00

13:01:04

00077558875TRLO0

XLON

34

1840.00

13:01:44

00077558881TRLO0

XLON

314

1842.00

13:23:27

00077559525TRLO0

XLON

290

1840.00

13:40:11

00077560135TRLO0

XLON

240

1842.00

13:47:24

00077560418TRLO0

BATE

271

1838.00

13:52:06

00077560622TRLO0

XLON

333

1838.00

13:52:06

00077560620TRLO0

BATE

76

1838.00

13:52:06

00077560621TRLO0

BATE

156

1838.00

13:52:06

00077560623TRLO0

BATE

51

1834.00

13:52:07

00077560624TRLO0

XLON

273

1840.00

14:06:20

00077561075TRLO0

XLON

48

1840.00

14:06:20

00077561076TRLO0

XLON

400

1844.00

14:46:36

00077563075TRLO0

XLON

388

1844.00

14:46:36

00077563074TRLO0

BATE

29

1844.00

14:46:36

00077563076TRLO0

XLON

25

1842.00

14:46:36

00077563077TRLO0

XLON

21

1844.00

14:47:45

00077563174TRLO0

XLON

136

1844.00

14:47:50

00077563179TRLO0

XLON

158

1844.00

14:47:50

00077563180TRLO0

XLON

69

1844.00

14:57:25

00077563794TRLO0

XLON

233

1844.00

14:57:25

00077563795TRLO0

XLON

254

1844.00

14:57:25

00077563792TRLO0

BATE

244

1844.00

14:57:25

00077563793TRLO0

BATE

42

1842.00

14:59:55

00077563981TRLO0

XLON

9

1842.00

15:00:28

00077564061TRLO0

BATE

35

1842.00

15:01:15

00077564100TRLO0

BATE

292

1842.00

15:01:15

00077564101TRLO0

BATE

21

1842.00

15:01:15

00077564102TRLO0

XLON

224

1842.00

15:01:15

00077564103TRLO0

XLON

318

1840.00

15:03:22

00077564281TRLO0

XLON

194

1844.00

15:22:44

00077565816TRLO0

BATE

263

1846.00

15:22:44

00077565817TRLO0

XLON

43

1846.00

15:22:44

00077565818TRLO0

XLON

317

1844.00

15:24:21

00077565887TRLO0

XLON

79

1844.00

15:24:21

00077565885TRLO0

BATE

261

1844.00

15:24:21

00077565886TRLO0

BATE

130

1840.00

15:28:31

00077566032TRLO0

XLON

140

1840.00

15:28:31

00077566033TRLO0

XLON

336

1839.00

15:46:16

00077567008TRLO0

XLON

269

1838.00

15:46:16

00077567009TRLO0

BATE

44

1848.00

16:01:43

00077567913TRLO0

XLON

252

1848.00

16:01:43

00077567914TRLO0

XLON

4

1848.00

16:03:43

00077568030TRLO0

XLON

11

1850.00

16:06:20

00077568161TRLO0

XLON

310

1850.00

16:06:20

00077568162TRLO0

XLON

65

1850.00

16:06:20

00077568163TRLO0

XLON

2

1850.00

16:06:20

00077568164TRLO0

XLON

2

1850.00

16:06:20

00077568165TRLO0

XLON

46

1850.00

16:06:20

00077568166TRLO0

XLON

180

1850.00

16:06:20

00077568167TRLO0

XLON

237

1850.00

16:06:20

00077568160TRLO0

BATE

63

1852.00

16:08:13

00077568256TRLO0

XLON

27

1852.00

16:08:13

00077568257TRLO0

XLON

263

1852.00

16:09:13

00077568326TRLO0

XLON

44

1852.00

16:09:13

00077568327TRLO0

XLON

304

1852.00

16:15:23

00077568694TRLO0

XLON

208

1850.00

16:15:58

00077568741TRLO0

XLON

31

1848.00

16:16:52

00077568815TRLO0

BATE

16

1848.00

16:17:32

00077568840TRLO0

BATE

1

1848.00

16:17:35

00077568841TRLO0

BATE

107

1848.00

16:20:09

00077568999TRLO0

BATE

78

1848.00

16:23:33

00077569182TRLO0

BATE

137

1848.00

16:23:33

00077569183TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


