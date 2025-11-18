Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Düsseldorf
18.11.25 | 08:12
23,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2054.9218 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

17 November 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

16,618

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2035.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2075.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2054.9218

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,444,080. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,444,080. This figure or the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2055.4055

11,825

BATS

2053.7284

4,793

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

60

2075.00

08:24:26

00077977658TRLO0

XLON

302

2065.00

08:42:43

00077978333TRLO0

XLON

205

2065.00

08:42:43

00077978334TRLO0

XLON

54

2065.00

08:42:46

00077978336TRLO0

XLON

11

2065.00

08:45:11

00077978433TRLO0

XLON

59

2065.00

08:45:11

00077978434TRLO0

XLON

168

2065.00

08:45:11

00077978435TRLO0

XLON

56

2065.00

08:45:11

00077978436TRLO0

XLON

254

2060.00

09:12:11

00077979888TRLO0

XLON

200

2050.00

09:50:36

00077981534TRLO0

XLON

73

2050.00

09:50:36

00077981535TRLO0

XLON

246

2040.00

10:06:36

00077981998TRLO0

XLON

232

2040.00

10:06:36

00077981997TRLO0

BATE

274

2040.00

10:06:36

00077981999TRLO0

BATE

260

2035.00

10:08:13

00077982059TRLO0

XLON

129

2055.00

10:45:35

00077983785TRLO0

XLON

138

2055.00

10:45:35

00077983786TRLO0

XLON

172

2050.00

10:52:01

00077984031TRLO0

XLON

71

2050.00

10:52:01

00077984032TRLO0

XLON

172

2065.00

11:29:41

00077984980TRLO0

XLON

74

2065.00

11:29:41

00077984981TRLO0

XLON

67

2070.00

11:29:41

00077984982TRLO0

XLON

68

2070.00

11:29:41

00077984983TRLO0

XLON

40

2070.00

11:29:41

00077984984TRLO0

XLON

276

2065.00

11:29:53

00077984988TRLO0

XLON

41

2060.00

11:30:47

00077985006TRLO0

XLON

154

2060.00

11:36:06

00077985149TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

11:36:06

00077985150TRLO0

XLON

47

2060.00

11:39:46

00077985194TRLO0

XLON

180

2060.00

11:39:46

00077985195TRLO0

XLON

70

2060.00

11:39:46

00077985196TRLO0

XLON

283

2065.00

12:03:07

00077985737TRLO0

XLON

252

2065.00

12:03:07

00077985736TRLO0

BATE

270

2075.00

12:25:23

00077986497TRLO0

XLON

251

2075.00

12:25:23

00077986498TRLO0

XLON

234

2075.00

12:25:23

00077986496TRLO0

BATE

46

2070.00

12:25:23

00077986499TRLO0

BATE

26

2070.00

12:25:23

00077986500TRLO0

BATE

192

2070.00

12:25:23

00077986501TRLO0

BATE

247

2070.00

12:25:23

00077986502TRLO0

BATE

267

2075.00

13:05:25

00077987681TRLO0

XLON

63

2075.00

13:05:25

00077987682TRLO0

XLON

257

2075.00

13:05:25

00077987683TRLO0

XLON

109

2070.00

13:11:20

00077987943TRLO0

XLON

137

2070.00

13:11:20

00077987945TRLO0

XLON

164

2065.00

13:21:12

00077988419TRLO0

BATE

83

2065.00

13:21:12

00077988420TRLO0

BATE

229

2065.00

13:21:12

00077988421TRLO0

BATE

153

2055.00

13:34:45

00077988922TRLO0

BATE

256

2060.00

13:56:23

00077989634TRLO0

XLON

270

2060.00

14:07:23

00077989909TRLO0

XLON

271

2055.00

14:08:13

00077989937TRLO0

XLON

277

2055.00

14:08:13

00077989938TRLO0

XLON

16

2055.00

14:08:13

00077989934TRLO0

BATE

80

2055.00

14:08:13

00077989935TRLO0

BATE

269

2055.00

14:08:13

00077989936TRLO0

BATE

50

2045.00

14:22:09

00077990404TRLO0

BATE

195

2050.00

14:22:17

00077990405TRLO0

XLON

87

2050.00

14:22:17

00077990406TRLO0

XLON

152

2045.00

14:22:58

00077990422TRLO0

BATE

87

2045.00

14:22:58

00077990423TRLO0

XLON

4

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990896TRLO0

XLON

4

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990894TRLO0

BATE

60

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990895TRLO0

BATE

41

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990897TRLO0

BATE

174

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990899TRLO0

XLON

263

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990900TRLO0

XLON

108

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990898TRLO0

BATE

79

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990901TRLO0

BATE

44

2045.00

14:31:51

00077990902TRLO0

BATE

250

2055.00

14:53:30

00077992420TRLO0

XLON

44

2055.00

14:53:30

00077992421TRLO0

XLON

249

2055.00

14:53:30

00077992422TRLO0

XLON

46

2055.00

14:53:30

00077992423TRLO0

XLON

265

2055.00

14:53:30

00077992424TRLO0

XLON

235

2055.00

14:53:30

00077992418TRLO0

BATE

248

2055.00

14:53:30

00077992419TRLO0

BATE

261

2055.00

15:01:03

00077992889TRLO0

XLON

192

2055.00

15:01:03

00077992890TRLO0

XLON

71

2055.00

15:03:59

00077993150TRLO0

XLON

77

2055.00

15:03:59

00077993151TRLO0

XLON

222

2055.00

15:03:59

00077993152TRLO0

XLON

284

2050.00

15:07:43

00077993299TRLO0

XLON

255

2045.00

15:20:02

00077993817TRLO0

XLON

297

2045.00

15:20:02

00077993818TRLO0

XLON

238

2045.00

15:20:02

00077993815TRLO0

BATE

281

2045.00

15:20:02

00077993816TRLO0

BATE

299

2045.00

15:33:22

00077994785TRLO0

XLON

260

2045.00

15:37:56

00077994981TRLO0

XLON

72

2045.00

15:41:25

00077995464TRLO0

XLON

143

2045.00

15:41:26

00077995472TRLO0

XLON

40

2045.00

15:41:58

00077995502TRLO0

XLON

299

2045.00

15:51:53

00077996115TRLO0

XLON

246

2045.00

15:51:53

00077996116TRLO0

BATE

239

2045.00

15:51:53

00077996117TRLO0

BATE

37

2045.00

16:02:53

00077996794TRLO0

XLON

235

2045.00

16:02:53

00077996795TRLO0

XLON

272

2040.00

16:06:26

00077996982TRLO0

XLON

282

2045.00

16:14:07

00077997610TRLO0

XLON

54

2045.00

16:15:26

00077997772TRLO0

BATE

123

2045.00

16:20:41

00077998131TRLO0

BATE

201

2045.00

16:20:41

00077998134TRLO0

XLON

94

2045.00

16:20:41

00077998132TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.