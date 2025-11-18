Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18

18 November 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2054.9218 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 17 November 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 16,618 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2035.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2075.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2054.9218

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,444,080. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,444,080. This figure or the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2055.4055 11,825 BATS 2053.7284 4,793

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 60 2075.00 08:24:26 00077977658TRLO0 XLON 302 2065.00 08:42:43 00077978333TRLO0 XLON 205 2065.00 08:42:43 00077978334TRLO0 XLON 54 2065.00 08:42:46 00077978336TRLO0 XLON 11 2065.00 08:45:11 00077978433TRLO0 XLON 59 2065.00 08:45:11 00077978434TRLO0 XLON 168 2065.00 08:45:11 00077978435TRLO0 XLON 56 2065.00 08:45:11 00077978436TRLO0 XLON 254 2060.00 09:12:11 00077979888TRLO0 XLON 200 2050.00 09:50:36 00077981534TRLO0 XLON 73 2050.00 09:50:36 00077981535TRLO0 XLON 246 2040.00 10:06:36 00077981998TRLO0 XLON 232 2040.00 10:06:36 00077981997TRLO0 BATE 274 2040.00 10:06:36 00077981999TRLO0 BATE 260 2035.00 10:08:13 00077982059TRLO0 XLON 129 2055.00 10:45:35 00077983785TRLO0 XLON 138 2055.00 10:45:35 00077983786TRLO0 XLON 172 2050.00 10:52:01 00077984031TRLO0 XLON 71 2050.00 10:52:01 00077984032TRLO0 XLON 172 2065.00 11:29:41 00077984980TRLO0 XLON 74 2065.00 11:29:41 00077984981TRLO0 XLON 67 2070.00 11:29:41 00077984982TRLO0 XLON 68 2070.00 11:29:41 00077984983TRLO0 XLON 40 2070.00 11:29:41 00077984984TRLO0 XLON 276 2065.00 11:29:53 00077984988TRLO0 XLON 41 2060.00 11:30:47 00077985006TRLO0 XLON 154 2060.00 11:36:06 00077985149TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 11:36:06 00077985150TRLO0 XLON 47 2060.00 11:39:46 00077985194TRLO0 XLON 180 2060.00 11:39:46 00077985195TRLO0 XLON 70 2060.00 11:39:46 00077985196TRLO0 XLON 283 2065.00 12:03:07 00077985737TRLO0 XLON 252 2065.00 12:03:07 00077985736TRLO0 BATE 270 2075.00 12:25:23 00077986497TRLO0 XLON 251 2075.00 12:25:23 00077986498TRLO0 XLON 234 2075.00 12:25:23 00077986496TRLO0 BATE 46 2070.00 12:25:23 00077986499TRLO0 BATE 26 2070.00 12:25:23 00077986500TRLO0 BATE 192 2070.00 12:25:23 00077986501TRLO0 BATE 247 2070.00 12:25:23 00077986502TRLO0 BATE 267 2075.00 13:05:25 00077987681TRLO0 XLON 63 2075.00 13:05:25 00077987682TRLO0 XLON 257 2075.00 13:05:25 00077987683TRLO0 XLON 109 2070.00 13:11:20 00077987943TRLO0 XLON 137 2070.00 13:11:20 00077987945TRLO0 XLON 164 2065.00 13:21:12 00077988419TRLO0 BATE 83 2065.00 13:21:12 00077988420TRLO0 BATE 229 2065.00 13:21:12 00077988421TRLO0 BATE 153 2055.00 13:34:45 00077988922TRLO0 BATE 256 2060.00 13:56:23 00077989634TRLO0 XLON 270 2060.00 14:07:23 00077989909TRLO0 XLON 271 2055.00 14:08:13 00077989937TRLO0 XLON 277 2055.00 14:08:13 00077989938TRLO0 XLON 16 2055.00 14:08:13 00077989934TRLO0 BATE 80 2055.00 14:08:13 00077989935TRLO0 BATE 269 2055.00 14:08:13 00077989936TRLO0 BATE 50 2045.00 14:22:09 00077990404TRLO0 BATE 195 2050.00 14:22:17 00077990405TRLO0 XLON 87 2050.00 14:22:17 00077990406TRLO0 XLON 152 2045.00 14:22:58 00077990422TRLO0 BATE 87 2045.00 14:22:58 00077990423TRLO0 XLON 4 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990896TRLO0 XLON 4 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990894TRLO0 BATE 60 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990895TRLO0 BATE 41 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990897TRLO0 BATE 174 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990899TRLO0 XLON 263 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990900TRLO0 XLON 108 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990898TRLO0 BATE 79 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990901TRLO0 BATE 44 2045.00 14:31:51 00077990902TRLO0 BATE 250 2055.00 14:53:30 00077992420TRLO0 XLON 44 2055.00 14:53:30 00077992421TRLO0 XLON 249 2055.00 14:53:30 00077992422TRLO0 XLON 46 2055.00 14:53:30 00077992423TRLO0 XLON 265 2055.00 14:53:30 00077992424TRLO0 XLON 235 2055.00 14:53:30 00077992418TRLO0 BATE 248 2055.00 14:53:30 00077992419TRLO0 BATE 261 2055.00 15:01:03 00077992889TRLO0 XLON 192 2055.00 15:01:03 00077992890TRLO0 XLON 71 2055.00 15:03:59 00077993150TRLO0 XLON 77 2055.00 15:03:59 00077993151TRLO0 XLON 222 2055.00 15:03:59 00077993152TRLO0 XLON 284 2050.00 15:07:43 00077993299TRLO0 XLON 255 2045.00 15:20:02 00077993817TRLO0 XLON 297 2045.00 15:20:02 00077993818TRLO0 XLON 238 2045.00 15:20:02 00077993815TRLO0 BATE 281 2045.00 15:20:02 00077993816TRLO0 BATE 299 2045.00 15:33:22 00077994785TRLO0 XLON 260 2045.00 15:37:56 00077994981TRLO0 XLON 72 2045.00 15:41:25 00077995464TRLO0 XLON 143 2045.00 15:41:26 00077995472TRLO0 XLON 40 2045.00 15:41:58 00077995502TRLO0 XLON 299 2045.00 15:51:53 00077996115TRLO0 XLON 246 2045.00 15:51:53 00077996116TRLO0 BATE 239 2045.00 15:51:53 00077996117TRLO0 BATE 37 2045.00 16:02:53 00077996794TRLO0 XLON 235 2045.00 16:02:53 00077996795TRLO0 XLON 272 2040.00 16:06:26 00077996982TRLO0 XLON 282 2045.00 16:14:07 00077997610TRLO0 XLON 54 2045.00 16:15:26 00077997772TRLO0 BATE 123 2045.00 16:20:41 00077998131TRLO0 BATE 201 2045.00 16:20:41 00077998134TRLO0 XLON 94 2045.00 16:20:41 00077998132TRLO0 BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916