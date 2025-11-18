Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 18
18 November 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2054.9218 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
17 November 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
16,618
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2035.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2075.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2054.9218
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,444,080. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,444,080. This figure or the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2055.4055
11,825
BATS
2053.7284
4,793
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
60
2075.00
08:24:26
00077977658TRLO0
XLON
302
2065.00
08:42:43
00077978333TRLO0
XLON
205
2065.00
08:42:43
00077978334TRLO0
XLON
54
2065.00
08:42:46
00077978336TRLO0
XLON
11
2065.00
08:45:11
00077978433TRLO0
XLON
59
2065.00
08:45:11
00077978434TRLO0
XLON
168
2065.00
08:45:11
00077978435TRLO0
XLON
56
2065.00
08:45:11
00077978436TRLO0
XLON
254
2060.00
09:12:11
00077979888TRLO0
XLON
200
2050.00
09:50:36
00077981534TRLO0
XLON
73
2050.00
09:50:36
00077981535TRLO0
XLON
246
2040.00
10:06:36
00077981998TRLO0
XLON
232
2040.00
10:06:36
00077981997TRLO0
BATE
274
2040.00
10:06:36
00077981999TRLO0
BATE
260
2035.00
10:08:13
00077982059TRLO0
XLON
129
2055.00
10:45:35
00077983785TRLO0
XLON
138
2055.00
10:45:35
00077983786TRLO0
XLON
172
2050.00
10:52:01
00077984031TRLO0
XLON
71
2050.00
10:52:01
00077984032TRLO0
XLON
172
2065.00
11:29:41
00077984980TRLO0
XLON
74
2065.00
11:29:41
00077984981TRLO0
XLON
67
2070.00
11:29:41
00077984982TRLO0
XLON
68
2070.00
11:29:41
00077984983TRLO0
XLON
40
2070.00
11:29:41
00077984984TRLO0
XLON
276
2065.00
11:29:53
00077984988TRLO0
XLON
41
2060.00
11:30:47
00077985006TRLO0
XLON
154
2060.00
11:36:06
00077985149TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
11:36:06
00077985150TRLO0
XLON
47
2060.00
11:39:46
00077985194TRLO0
XLON
180
2060.00
11:39:46
00077985195TRLO0
XLON
70
2060.00
11:39:46
00077985196TRLO0
XLON
283
2065.00
12:03:07
00077985737TRLO0
XLON
252
2065.00
12:03:07
00077985736TRLO0
BATE
270
2075.00
12:25:23
00077986497TRLO0
XLON
251
2075.00
12:25:23
00077986498TRLO0
XLON
234
2075.00
12:25:23
00077986496TRLO0
BATE
46
2070.00
12:25:23
00077986499TRLO0
BATE
26
2070.00
12:25:23
00077986500TRLO0
BATE
192
2070.00
12:25:23
00077986501TRLO0
BATE
247
2070.00
12:25:23
00077986502TRLO0
BATE
267
2075.00
13:05:25
00077987681TRLO0
XLON
63
2075.00
13:05:25
00077987682TRLO0
XLON
257
2075.00
13:05:25
00077987683TRLO0
XLON
109
2070.00
13:11:20
00077987943TRLO0
XLON
137
2070.00
13:11:20
00077987945TRLO0
XLON
164
2065.00
13:21:12
00077988419TRLO0
BATE
83
2065.00
13:21:12
00077988420TRLO0
BATE
229
2065.00
13:21:12
00077988421TRLO0
BATE
153
2055.00
13:34:45
00077988922TRLO0
BATE
256
2060.00
13:56:23
00077989634TRLO0
XLON
270
2060.00
14:07:23
00077989909TRLO0
XLON
271
2055.00
14:08:13
00077989937TRLO0
XLON
277
2055.00
14:08:13
00077989938TRLO0
XLON
16
2055.00
14:08:13
00077989934TRLO0
BATE
80
2055.00
14:08:13
00077989935TRLO0
BATE
269
2055.00
14:08:13
00077989936TRLO0
BATE
50
2045.00
14:22:09
00077990404TRLO0
BATE
195
2050.00
14:22:17
00077990405TRLO0
XLON
87
2050.00
14:22:17
00077990406TRLO0
XLON
152
2045.00
14:22:58
00077990422TRLO0
BATE
87
2045.00
14:22:58
00077990423TRLO0
XLON
4
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990896TRLO0
XLON
4
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990894TRLO0
BATE
60
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990895TRLO0
BATE
41
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990897TRLO0
BATE
174
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990899TRLO0
XLON
263
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990900TRLO0
XLON
108
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990898TRLO0
BATE
79
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990901TRLO0
BATE
44
2045.00
14:31:51
00077990902TRLO0
BATE
250
2055.00
14:53:30
00077992420TRLO0
XLON
44
2055.00
14:53:30
00077992421TRLO0
XLON
249
2055.00
14:53:30
00077992422TRLO0
XLON
46
2055.00
14:53:30
00077992423TRLO0
XLON
265
2055.00
14:53:30
00077992424TRLO0
XLON
235
2055.00
14:53:30
00077992418TRLO0
BATE
248
2055.00
14:53:30
|
00077992419TRLO0
BATE
261
2055.00
15:01:03
00077992889TRLO0
XLON
192
2055.00
15:01:03
00077992890TRLO0
XLON
71
2055.00
15:03:59
00077993150TRLO0
XLON
77
2055.00
15:03:59
00077993151TRLO0
XLON
222
2055.00
15:03:59
00077993152TRLO0
XLON
284
2050.00
15:07:43
00077993299TRLO0
XLON
255
2045.00
15:20:02
00077993817TRLO0
XLON
297
2045.00
15:20:02
00077993818TRLO0
XLON
238
2045.00
15:20:02
00077993815TRLO0
BATE
281
2045.00
15:20:02
00077993816TRLO0
BATE
299
2045.00
15:33:22
00077994785TRLO0
XLON
260
2045.00
15:37:56
00077994981TRLO0
XLON
72
2045.00
15:41:25
00077995464TRLO0
XLON
143
2045.00
15:41:26
00077995472TRLO0
XLON
40
2045.00
15:41:58
00077995502TRLO0
XLON
299
2045.00
15:51:53
00077996115TRLO0
XLON
246
2045.00
15:51:53
00077996116TRLO0
BATE
239
2045.00
15:51:53
00077996117TRLO0
BATE
37
2045.00
16:02:53
00077996794TRLO0
XLON
235
2045.00
16:02:53
00077996795TRLO0
XLON
272
2040.00
16:06:26
00077996982TRLO0
XLON
282
2045.00
16:14:07
00077997610TRLO0
XLON
54
2045.00
16:15:26
00077997772TRLO0
BATE
123
2045.00
16:20:41
00077998131TRLO0
BATE
201
2045.00
16:20:41
00077998134TRLO0
XLON
94
2045.00
16:20:41
00077998132TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916