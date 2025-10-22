VusionGroup - Morrisons Partners with VusionGroup to Digitize Pricing Across its Entire Supermarket Estate

VusionGroup to equip Morrisons 497 supermarkets with over 10.8 million smart electronic shelf labels ("ESLs")

ESLs will automate and streamline store processes and free up colleagues to concentrate on customer service

Roll-out to commence in early 2026



October 22, 2025 - Morrisons announces that it is partnering with VusionGroup to roll-out electronic shelf labels across all of its 497 supermarkets, becoming the first large UK supermarket group to adopt the technology across its entire supermarket estate.

VusionGroup will install 10.8 million smart electronic shelf labels in Morrisons supermarkets. Electronic shelf labels will eliminate traditional paper labels throughout the store, providing clear and accurate price and product information and automating a repetitive manual task to free up colleagues to concentrate on customer service. ESLs will also ensure Morrisons More Card savings and offers are instantly communicated to customers at the shelf edge.

The new technology will integrate with Morrisons digital shelf-edge cameras, to efficiently guide colleagues to product gaps, speeding up shelf replenishment and integrating with e-Commerce applications to make online picking easier and more accurate.

Morrisons will also work closely with VusionGroup to explore how to leverage the valuable data generated across various initiatives, identifying new opportunities to enhance store operations and customer experience.

The roll-out of the new digital labelling system across Morrisons supermarket estate will commence in early 2026.

The project will also include an upgrade of Morrisons in-store wi-fi infrastructure, delivering an improved in-store wi-fi experience for customers and supporting Morrisons ongoing digital development.

The adoption of VusionGroup's digital labelling solution is the latest initiative in Morrisons digital technology programme, with other recent developments including the roll-out of shelf-edge cameras, the introduction of a digital task management platform and trials of AI-powered shopping trolleys.

Gordon Macpherson, Group Productivity Director of Morrisons said: "As digital innovation reshapes the retail landscape, we are constantly evaluating new technology that can help us serve customers better. We are excited to be the first large supermarket group in the UK to introduce digital shelf edge labelling across our entire supermarket estate and look forward to rolling out the technology in 2026. This latest investment further underlines our commitment to modernising and digitising our business to deliver an enhanced shopping experience for Morrisons customers."

"This agreement with Morrisons is a powerful example of how VusionGroup is executing on its 2027 strategic plan," said Roy Horgan, CEO UK & Ireland at VusionGroup. "We are building a platform for transformation - one that not only delivers immediate value but also evolves with our clients' needs. Morrisons is a trusted and innovative retailer, and we are proud to support their transformation journey."

"This partnership with Morrisons is a cornerstone in our strategic roadmap towards 2027 and exemplifies our commitment to driving transformation at scale," said Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at VusionGroup. "By equipping all their supermarkets with our solutions, we are not only delivering immediate operational benefits, but also laying the foundation for future innovation in omnichannel retail across the UK which is key market for us in the EMEA region."

About Morrisons

Morrisons has a rich history that dates back to 1899 when William Morrison first opened an egg and butter stall in Bradford. 125 years on, customers continue to enjoy our great quality British food and our Market Street heritage is clear to see in our c. 500 stores where skilled colleagues such as our butchers, fishmongers and bakers proudly make and serve fresh food every day.

As well as our supermarkets, we also have around 1,700 Morrisons Daily convenience stores - around 700 of which are franchise stores - and an online delivery service where our customers can order their groceries from the comfort of their own home and have them delivered by us or one of our partners including Amazon, Deliveroo and Just Eat.

We have a strategic partnership with Myton Food Group, packing and processing fresh meats and fish, savoury and sweet pies, fruit and veg, flower bouquets, bread and more across 18 sites. Our unique relationship means we're proud to be British farming's single biggest direct customer.

Our wholesaler business serves customers across the UK and further afield through our extensive network of national and regional distribution depots.

Morrisons employs around 95,000 colleagues.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consists of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

