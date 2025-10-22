Elsevier Limited: Elsevier Expands Geographical Pricing for Open Access to support greater participation in global research

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, is expanding its Geographical Pricing for Open Access (GPOA) initiative to an additional 150 gold open access journals, following the success of its 2024 pilot. This expansion means around 300 journals will offer pricing based on geography to help authors in low- and middle-income countries publish their research open access.

Key features of the Geographical Pricing for Open Access initiative:

Pricing is determined by the country affiliations of all authors on a publication, using established economic indicators such as Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, as outlined on our website.

A commitment to transparency and consistency in Article Publishing Charges (APCs), enabling wider participation from diverse global research communities.

An evolving framework designed to support universities, research institutions, funders, health professionals, and innovators through open access publishing.

Since the launch of the Geographical Pricing for Open Access pilot, the initiative has achieved significant results, with over 19,000 articles by authors in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries accepted by participating journals. The initiative enables authors in lower-income regions to publish their work on more equitable terms through pricing that is tailored to local economic conditions.

Gemma Hersh, SVP Sales and Commercial Director, Primary Research at Elsevier, said:

"Our Geographical Pricing model reflects our commitment to help advance science and healthcare to advance human progress by promoting inclusion in research. By aligning our publishing charges with authors' economic contexts, we aim to reduce barriers so researchers globally can share knowledge and accelerate innovation to the benefit of all."

For further details on Elsevier's Geographical Pricing for Open Access and participating journals, please visit [https://www.elsevier.support/publishing/answer/geographical-pricing-for-open-access].

