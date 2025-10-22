Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elsevier Limited: Elsevier Expands Geographical Pricing for Open Access to support greater participation in global research

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global leader in advanced information and decision support in science and healthcare, is expanding its Geographical Pricing for Open Access (GPOA) initiative to an additional 150 gold open access journals, following the success of its 2024 pilot. This expansion means around 300 journals will offer pricing based on geography to help authors in low- and middle-income countries publish their research open access.

Elsevier Logo

Key features of the Geographical Pricing for Open Access initiative:

  • Pricing is determined by the country affiliations of all authors on a publication, using established economic indicators such as Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, as outlined on our website.
  • A commitment to transparency and consistency in Article Publishing Charges (APCs), enabling wider participation from diverse global research communities.
  • An evolving framework designed to support universities, research institutions, funders, health professionals, and innovators through open access publishing.

Since the launch of the Geographical Pricing for Open Access pilot, the initiative has achieved significant results, with over 19,000 articles by authors in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries accepted by participating journals. The initiative enables authors in lower-income regions to publish their work on more equitable terms through pricing that is tailored to local economic conditions.

Gemma Hersh, SVP Sales and Commercial Director, Primary Research at Elsevier, said:

"Our Geographical Pricing model reflects our commitment to help advance science and healthcare to advance human progress by promoting inclusion in research. By aligning our publishing charges with authors' economic contexts, we aim to reduce barriers so researchers globally can share knowledge and accelerate innovation to the benefit of all."

For further details on Elsevier's Geographical Pricing for Open Access and participating journals, please visit [https://www.elsevier.support/publishing/answer/geographical-pricing-for-open-access].

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @ElsevierConnect.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elsevier-expands-geographical-pricing-for-open-access-to-support-greater-participation-in-global-research-302590304.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
