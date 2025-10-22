Nanologica AB: Nanologica AB (publ) Receives Order of appx. SEK 1 Million In China

Nanologica has received an order for the company's silica-based purification media NLAB Saga® from a new distribution partner in China. The order relates to sampling NLAB Saga® to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

"This order is a result of our production now being stable. Going forward we will have larger volumes of our silica products, which is why we are now increasing our sales efforts in China. We will continue to handle many customers ourselves, but also work together with partners to better serve more customers. This order allows us to get started with more customers faster," comments Nanologica's CEO Andreas Bhagwani.



The order is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter.

About Nanologica AB (publ)

Nanologica is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica's products are specially developed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues. Due to effective purification and a long lifetime for the products, they can increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. Nanologica operates in a global niche market that is growing as a result of increased demand for drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity. The company's mission is to increase access to cost-effective drugs through its purification products and thereby contribute to more patients around the world having access to life-saving treatments. The company is headquartered in Södertälje and Nanologica's share (NICA) is listed for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. For further information, please visit www.nanologica.com.

