Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Biopolymers receives 2026 order showing a material increase in demand for one of its proprietary dextran derivatives

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) ("Magle Group") today announces that its subsidiary, Magle Biopolymers AB, has received an order for 2026 from a customer, representing a material increase in demand for one of its proprietary dextran derivatives.

The confirmed order reflects a significant rise in committed volumes compared with previous years and, if delivered as agreed, will have a materially positive impact on the earnings of Magle Biopolymers and the Magle Group's consolidated financial performance for the 2026 financial year.

The customer, which has shown strong growth and increasing market share, utilises Magle Biopolymers' proprietary dextran-based materials as a key functional component in its commercial products. The new order strengthens the long-term partnership between the two companies and underlines the strategic importance of Magle Biopolymers' dextran technology platform in supporting customers experiencing expanding global demand.

Fredrik Andersson, Chief Operating Officer of Magle Group, commented: "We are very pleased to receive this binding order, which marks a strong vote of confidence in our technology, our production capabilities, and our longstanding partnership with the customer. This agreement confirms the growing industrial relevance of our proprietary dextran derivatives and reinforces our role as a trusted supplier of high-quality biopolymer materials."

Magle Group considers this information to constitute inside information under Article 7 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), as the order is binding and expected to have a material positive impact on the company's financial results and, therefore, may have a significant effect on the share price of Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ). The company is therefore disclosing this information in accordance with MAR and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook.

