Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter 2025

Magle Group announces its Q3 2025 results, marked by clear progress across key areas of the business.

Q3 2025 KEY INDICATORS

Net Sales amounted to 71.5 MSEK (64.6)

EBITDA equaled 33.4 MSEK (26.5)

Operating profit (EBIT) is 20.3 MSEK (13.8)

Earnings per share SEK 0.15 (0.89) per share

"The third quarter delivered a stabilised and more aligned performance across the Group, following a challenging Q2. We saw a strong performance from Magle Chemoswed, supported by operational flexibility and sustained demand from Magle Biopolymers. Magle Pharmacept also made solid strategic strides, including international expansion for SmartPAN® and EmboCept® S. While Magle Biopharma continues to face market-driven headwinds, our internal cell therapy development remains a longer-term focus. We are progressing well with our integration and restructuring agenda and remain focused on completing systems alignment and unlocking synergies." - Justin Pierce, CEO

Justin Pierce, CEO, phone +46 (0)70 593 58 21, justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com

Aaron Wong, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-11-14 08:30 CET.